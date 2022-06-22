"It's obviously very frustrating, but these things happen" - Mick Schumacher positive about upcoming races despite 2022 F1 Canadian GP DNF

Mick Schumacher had a promising result in sight at the Canadian GP before he was forced to retire due to a reliability issue. The Haas driver was able to put together a strong weekend until then by qualifying for a career-best sixth. Even in the race, Mick Schumacher was in a point-scoring position but was forced to retire early in the race.

After the race, the German driver admitted that it was frustrating to lose out on a point-scoring position, but that, at the end of the day, these things happen in F1. He said:

“It’s obviously very frustrating, but these things happen. It’s Formula 1. We’ve just got to swallow that pill. But again, we have loads of positive things we can take away from here, so [I’m] just really excited about the next one.”

He continued:

“We knew that we had the pace all along [during difficult races]. But we had some difficult races, so it’s good to have a good qualifying. It’s good to have a good race pace.”

Mick Schumacher: I'm not losing motivation!

Mick Schumacher is yet to score his first career point in the sport. He has been close to a point-scoring finish multiple times now, however, points always seem to elude him.

When questioned if he was starting to lose motivation, Schumacher defended that it was his passion for the sport that brought him here and that luck would eventually turn his way. He said:

“I’m here because I love this sport. I love driving. Obviously you want to earn what you fight for, and unfortunately we didn’t earn it today, but I’m sure that we will have more opportunities to come. Eventually luck will change, hopefully. It’s obviously tough, but I’ve had these seasons in the past and we’ve managed to win them after all, so we have a few more races to go.”

The German has been under fire for the incessant crashes that he's had this season. The Canadian GP was a pleasant surprise from him, however, Mick Schumacher will need to continue on this path to prove himself in the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far