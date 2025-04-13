"It just had to be Max Stewardstappen who spotted Lando’s false start": Fans react to Max Verstappen pointing out Lando Norris' false start

Max Verstappen's sharp eyes got fans' attention as the Red Bull driver pointed out Lando Norris' mistake during the start of the Bahrain GP. Norris, who was ahead of Verstappen on the grid, started his race on a wrong footing, and as a result, incurred a time penalty. As stewards handed Norris a five-second time penalty, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

F1 was in Bahrain for the fourth race of the 2025 season, where Oscar Piastri started from pole, kept his advantage, and came home to take a clean win. George Russell, who has been thoroughly consistent throughout the season so far, finished in P2, ahead of Norris, who came home in P3.

However, Norris' P3 didn't come easily as the British driver had to weather a storm to achieve that position. Stewards noticed that the #4 driver was ahead of the grid box where he was supposed to start his race.

Interestingly, it was Verstappen who brought it to the stewards' attention from his team radio. As the stewards took cognizance of the same, reviewed, and then handed Norris the time penalty, shared their reactions on social media.

Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "It just had to be Max Stewardstappen who spotted Lando’s false start."

"Oh, he was out of his grid box. Max Verstappen's spatial awareness at play again," another fan wrote.

Here's how another fan reacted, "Look lando was always going to get a penalty but max snitching on him??? that was so icky."

Interestingly, fans also hailed how Norris was able to get the better of the penalty, cut the deficit, and finish on the podium.

A fan wrote, "Simply Lando Norris coming from P6 and stopping in P3 even though he had to serve a penalty! That's my boy !!!"

"Huge comeback for lando after the qualifying and the penalty, he drove beautifully," another fan wrote.

"Lando made up way more places today despite a penalty. Lando Norris is the GOAT," a fan wrote.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the top five. Defending champion Max Verstappen came home in P6, followed by Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, and Oliver Bearman.

Lando Norris let his feelings known after a topsy-turvy Bahrain GP

Lando Norris shared his thoughts after a turbulent race at the Bahrain International Circuit. Speaking about how the race turned out for him, here's what the Briton said in the post-race interview:

Lando Norris of McLaren competes during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit - Source: Getty

"A tough race. I made too many mistakes with the overtakes, and out of position. A messy race from me and disappointed not to bring home a 1-2 for McLaren."

"It was good racing throughout so no complaints, good overtakes, on the limit as it should be so good fun. [Russell] did a good job, I thought I'd be able to get him. I'll try and step it up for next weekend," he added (as per Junaid Samodien on X.)

Lando Norris extended his lead in the Drivers' Championship with a P3 on Sunday. Currently, he has 77 points, and leads Piastri, who has 74 points, and Verstappen with 69 points.

