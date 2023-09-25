“It'll take time”: Williams star Alex Albon urges the F1 team to stick with under-pressure rookie Logan Sargeant 

Williams Racing's Alex Albon has voiced his endorsement for teammate Logan Sargeant, urging the team to stand by the under-pressure rookie as he navigates the challenges of Formula 1.

Sargeant, the 22-year-old American prodigy, joined the Williams outfit nearly a year ago, in October 2022. He came with high hopes after a stellar fourth-place finish in the previous F2 season.

However, the transition to the premier racing category hasn't yielded the anticipated results for Sargeant. He currently finds himself in the 20th position on the grid, with just six races remaining in the season.

Notably, he is the lone active driver without a single point to his name, alongside an injured Daniel Ricciardo of AlphaTauri. Sargeant's brightest moment of the season came at the Silverstone Grand Prix, where he secured an 11th-place finish, showcasing glimmers of his potential.

Rumors surrounding Sargeant's potential replacement for the upcoming season have circulated fervently amidst his struggles on the track. Addressing this speculation, Alex Albon spoke candidly to Express Sports US, asserting the need for continuity in the team's lineup.

He said:

"For sure [Williams should stick with Sargeant]. I get on very well with Logan, every session he has raw speed."

Extending his support to his teammate, Albon affirmed:

"I know what it's like to be a rookie... It'll take time."

Alex Albon compares modern F1 cars to that of years ago

Elaborating on the intricacies of driving in the modern F1 era, Albon emphasized the heightened complexity of the cars.

Shedding light on the technical challenges that Sargeant faces, he explained:

"I think these cars as well, are harder than ever to get right because they're so stiff nowadays. There's such a small sweet spot with them and the tires on top as well, it does take quite a lot of time to get used to."

Drawing a parallel to the F1 cars of yesteryear, Alex Albon underscored the evolution in driving dynamics.

He emphasized the acclimatization period that modern drivers contend with by stating:

"F1 cars three or four years ago were a lot easier to drive than they are now."

As the season draws to a close, the fate of Logan Sargeant's burgeoning F1 career remains uncertain.

It remains to be seen if the American can salvage his first F1 point in the remaining six races. Either way, Alex Albon's backing is sure to prove a morale booster for the young Williams driver.