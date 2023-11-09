“It motivates all of us to see how Lewis Hamilton keeps the motivation after winning so many titles” - Fernando Alonso on 7x F1 champion’s resilience

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's motivation to keep fighting with uncompetitive machinery has received praise from his rival Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton has driven race-winning machinery for much of his F1 career which spans over a decade and a half. However, his fortunes changed since the onset of the ground effect era as Mercedes failed to maintain their high standards over the last couple of seasons.

Contrary to Lewis Hamilton's career, Fernando Alonso has driven uncompetitive cars for the last decade and only tasted podium success this season with Aston Martin.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Alonso was asked if Hamilton would have stuck with the sport if the Brit had to drive similar cars the Spaniard had driven over the last decade. The 2x F1 champion referred to the current status of Mercedes and explained how Hamilton serves as a motivation for the rest of the grid.

“It’s difficult to say. We have different personalities and motivations. Lewis always did really well to stay focused and competitive in the periods of his life when he didn’t have a competitive package. Those periods weren’t many, but he was always performing to a high level,” Alonso said.

“Now he’s not having the best car, Red Bull is dominating, but he’s still fighting always. He’s chasing [Sergio] Perez in P2 and he’s never giving up. It motivates all of us to see how Lewis keeps the motivation after winning so many titles.”

Hamilton and Alonso

Alonso and Hamilton raced as teammates for McLaren during the latter's rookie season in 2007. Their career paths have taken different trajectories over the years, with the Spaniard even retiring from the sport following his second stint with the Woking-based squad in 2018.

While Alonso's return has yielded multiple podiums he has not won a race in the last decade. Hamilton is also currently in the midst of a dry spell having not won a race since December 2021.

Lewis Hamilton is highly motivated to continue his fight for the elusive eighth title and his next victory as he recently inked a deal that will see him with Mercedes until 2025.

Max Verstappen opens up on equalling Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's F1 record

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has been on a rampage over the last couple of seasons, racking up three consecutive titles in dominant fashion.

The Dutchman recently appeared on the cover of Times Magazine and was asked about the possibility of equalling Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's tally of seven F1 championships. The 26-year-old replied by saying:

"Would I like to win seven? Yeah, why not? But even if I don't win seven, I know that there are still many more aspects of life beyond Formula 1. I'm already immensely satisfied with what I've accomplished."

Lewis Hamilton still holds the record for most GP wins at 103 with Max Verstappen recently entering the elite club of 50 race wins.