"It was new and unusual": Mick Schumacher talks about rivalry with Haas teammate Nikita Mazepin

Mick Schumacher has had a rather quiet start to Formula 1 in 2021. Driving for the struggling Haas outfit, the son of seven-time World Drivers' Champion (WDC) Michael Schumacher has been a backmarker for the most part. And the only real battles he's had have been with Russian teammate Nikita Mazepin.

The relationship between the two has not been too cordial, as Mazepin pulled off a few dangerous moves on his teammate. At the Dutch Grand Prix, he almost caused a massive crash with a late block. The 22-year-old has been quite vocal about his relationship as well.

Haas F1 Team



encouraged by today's performance at the



"It's down to our teamwork committing to understanding the car as well as we do and having to work with what we have."

In an interview with F1-Insider, Mick Schumacher revealed that the apparent tension with Mazepin was something new for him and he didn't expect it before heading into the season.

When questioned if the duel with his teammate was very intense and how he was dealing with it, Mick Schumacher replied:

"Internally, it was a less tough duel. But it was new and unusual for me to be so open about certain topics in the media. In the end, however, I didn't bother with it, but just kept doing my thing."

Mick Schumacher has world championship aspirations

Mick Schumacher has had the upper hand on Mazepin for the most part, however, making the most of the tools at his disposal.

Mick Schumacher: The @haasf1team never cease to amaze me. Words cannot explain how much I appreciate their hard work, especially these past three weeks. You deserve all the credit in the world!! Thank you!!

Mick Schumacher was also asked whether he felt he was on track to be a future WDC himself, like his father. The German said that the learning curve that he has gone through has made him more of a believer in himself, and that he can be a champion one day.

When questioned whether becoming a champion would be a realistic goal for him, Schumacher replied:

"In any case. Otherwise, I would be in the wrong sport. I already have the feeling that one day, I can become a world champion... I strive for success in Formula 1."

After a somewhat quiet rookie season, Mick Schumacher will no doubt be hoping to at least mix it up with the midfield next season.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee