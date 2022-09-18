"It is a pity"- Red Bull Advisor after talks between Colton Herta and AlphaTauri almost collapse

Red Bull have abandoned their pursuit of Colton Herta for now, as per the team's advisor Helmut Marko.

In an interaction with Motorsport-Total.com, Marko said that the American is no longer a possible candidate for AlphaTauri next season. He said:

"It is a pity that people do not realize the value that an American driver like Colton Herta would have in enhancing F1 in America, which will have three races on the calendar next year"

Herta is an American driver who has a strong reputation in IndyCar. He has courted interest from multiple F1 teams for next season, but nothing concrete has emerged so far.

One of the biggest concerns was the 32 super license points Herta has at the moment. For a driver to drive a Formula 1 car, he needs to have 40 or more points. Red Bull was lobbying with the FIA to provide an exemption for Herta, it does not appear that the organization has budged on the same.

Earlier the Red Bull advisor said that he hoped the FIA would relax their rules. He said:

"I think we can prove that he (Herta) is eligible for it. Let's see. It’s not yet done, the deal. But we will go for it. We are Red Bull and we are brave, and we will hopefully be successful with him."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was, however, against relaxing the rules. He said that there are rules in place, and they need to be followed. He said:

"The sport needs to respect the rules. And, of course, American drivers or other drivers are very important. If he is eligible to come in F1 because he has the points, it's fantastic news. But there is a ladder to follow; there is a protocol to respect, and that is the situation. So it's really what I believe is right to do."

He added:

"I don't think it's right to change something retrospectively, I think it's the right thing to do to apply the rules. And if there is some point to be to discussed, if there is a need to update the rules, there is the right forum on which everyone can bring ideas or points for discussion. But today, the rule is that one should be respected. That's my opinion."

Red Bull considering Nyck de Vries for AlphaTauri seat

Red Bull appear to have moved on from Colton Herta to Nyck de Vries. According to reports from AutoHebdo, the Dutch driver has been offered a contract to drive for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri next season.

De Vries had a sensational debut at Monza last weekend, scoring points in his first F1 race.

There are reports claiming interest from multiple teams for De Vries. Alpine appear to be interested, and so do Williams, who gave the Dutch driver his F1 debut. It remains to be seen which team De Vries drives for next season.

