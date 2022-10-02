"It was rewarding"- McLaren's Lando Norris credits damp conditions for P6 finish at 2022 F1 Singapore GP qualifying

Lando Norris finished sixth in the 2022 F1 Singapore GP qualifying and credited the damp conditions for his high position on the grid. The McLaren driver was provided with a new 2022 generation MCL36 for the weekend with the promise of a small boost in performance.

Norris had a difficult Friday with the new car handling worse than the old. The Briton explained post qualifying how the car would have performed worse if the track had been completely wet or completely dry. The wet patches on the track allowed the young driver to claim sixth position on the grid for the race. Lando Norris said:

"Yes, it is a great day for us. Tough…it’s not an easy session, especially on the slicks. Slicks in the wet patches here is not a nice feeling you have inside the car, but it was rewarding. P6, we would never have been P6 after yesterday. If it was completely dry or completely wet, we would have been a lot further back."

Norris is happy with his starting position considering how difficult it is to overtake on this track. He explained:

"So a good day for us and especially on a track which is hard to overtake on. It’s given us a good chance tomorrow."

McLaren engineers have already informed Norris that the new car won't provide the big performance boost he would be expecting. But a drop in the handling performance was something which was not expected. Lando Norris further explained:

"Like I said before, it’s not like it’s a big step forward. This car is a different-handling car in a way I kind of don’t like, but it’s more of a forward-looking car rather than a car just for this weekend."

Lando Norris improving but Daniel Ricciardo still underperforming

In total contrast to Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, his McLaren teammate, failed to exit Q1 and will start the Singapore race from P17. Ricciardo did not receive the same upgraded MCL36 that Norris received this weekend.

Ricciardo will be hoping for some Safety Cars so as to switch up front and finish in points. The Australian driver is having a nightmare season and is getting replaced by McLaren at the end of the season by compatriot Oscar Piastri. With very few seats left, Ricciardo's chances of racing in F1 next season look bleak.

McLaren's best bet for the race is to finish with some points and close the gap to Alpine in the World Constructors' Championship.

