"It's beautiful being in red": Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings known on driving for Ferrari

Despite his struggles in his debut year at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton remains passionate about what it means to race in red. Speaking ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, the seven-time World Champion reflected on the significance of joining Scuderia, despite a results sheet that has yet to reflect his ambition.

Hamilton has yet to score a Grand Prix podium since switching from Mercedes, where he spent 12 years. However, in a video shared by Ferrari on social media, the 40-year-old looked proud, sharing his experience in red. He said:

"Ah, it's beautiful being in red. I love these colors. I wear it every day. And it's so special being in Ferrari. Obviously, there's so much passion in the Tifosi, that the fan following around the world is something else. I would always see Charles (Leclerc) and Carlos (Sainz) and back in the time when Sebastian (Vettel) was there, Fernando (Alonso) there. So I've seen it from afar but to be in it is something else... when you lower yourself into a Ferrari. There's nothing quite like it."

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch was perhaps the most talked-about move before the 2025 F1 season. However, after 10 races, the results remain mediocre. He has just three top-five finishes in Grands Prix and has finished above teammate Charles Leclerc in just one race, Imola.

Lewis Hamilton fans during the F1 Grand Prix of China Sprint Qualifying. Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Leclerc has taken three podiums and sits above him in the standings with 25 25-point lead. Hamilton's highlights include a Sprint victory in China and a Sprint podium in Miami.

Lewis Hamilton admits "not spectacular" Friday after gearbox setback and SF-25 upgrades

In the box of Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria practice at the Red Bull Ring. Source: Getty

With Ferrari currently third in the Constructors' Championship, just 16 points behind Mercedes, the team has brought a fresh upgrade package to Austria. To help both drivers unlock more pace, Ferrari debuted a three-part floor upgrade on the SF-25 at the Red Bull Ring:

Floor Fences: Adjusted camber and profile for better airflow control early in the floor channel.

Adjusted camber and profile for better airflow control early in the floor channel. Floor Body: A reshaped boat section and tunnel aimed at improving vortex management and underfloor downforce.

A reshaped boat section and tunnel aimed at improving vortex management and underfloor downforce. Floor Edge: Shorter, re-cambered winglets for less leaking and diffuser synergy, key for traction zones.

Shorter, re-cambered winglets for less leaking and diffuser synergy, key for traction zones. Diffuser: Redesigned diffuser volume improves rear-end stability and overall aerodynamic load across a wider operating range.

It’s a significant aero-focused package aimed at restoring balance and boosting race pace on a track where rear stability and efficient downforce are critical. However, despite the upgrades, Friday's practice sessions tell a more sobering tale for Ferrari, particularly for Lewis Hamilton.

The British driver's FP1 was hampered by a gearbox issue, which limited him to just one flying lap as mechanics scrambled to manage fluid levels. By FP2, Ferrari had fitted a new gearbox, allowing Hamilton to finally log a more representative run. But even then, the gap was evident.

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria practice at Red Bull Ring. Source: Getty

"Not spectacular... Charles (Leclerc) was six-tenths off, I was close to a second off, so not ideal. But I think there's lots of learnings, so I think we'll make some changes. Hopefully we can try and get a little bit closer. We won't be at the front... A huge amount of work went on to bring the floor, but as you see it's not necessarily changed our competitiveness," Lewis Hamilton said (via F1).

FP1 was topped by George Russell (1:05.542), continuing Mercedes' upward form from Canada, with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri close behind. McLaren's Alex Dunne, filling in for Norris, surprised many with a P4 finish in his first F1 session.

In FP2, it was McLaren domination, as Lando Norris led Piastri, with Verstappen in third and Lance Stroll showing well in P4. Charles Leclerc recovered for fifth, while Lewis Hamilton ended FP2 10th fastest, roughly a second off Norris's pace-setting McLaren (1:04.580) and six-tenths behind Leclerc.

