“It’s better to think about it in Sardinia at the beach”: Mercedes boss welcomes F1 summer break as the Silver Arrows look to bounce back

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is glad that the summer break is here, as he wishes to brainstorm on the beaches of Sardinia. The W14's returning bouncing issues have put Mercedes in a spot of bother, and the team principal hopes the summer retreat will reenergize the Silver Arrows to tackle the problems.

During the Belgian GP, porpoising issues made a return to the Mercedes W14, making it the third fastest car over the weekend. Wolff called the bouncing issues the "main limiting factor" which denied Lewis Hamilton a podium finish.

After the Belgian GP, the team boss spoke about the returning issues to Sky Sports F1 as he reaffirmed that they would be on top of it.

"We are going to get on top of it. I have seen the data and spoken to the drivers and the main limiting factor was the bouncing. The car is bouncing on every straight. Even at Blanchimont, Lewis had to lift which is easy flat normally," Wolff said.

Toto Wolff admitted that while he would be still thinking about the car in the summer break, he cheekily added that it would be better to do so on the sandy beaches of Sardinia.

"I’m frustrated because the car today didn’t do what we wanted. There was a lot of bouncing, so we need the summer break to fix this. I think about this car every day, but it’s better to think about it in Sardinia at the beach instead of the office, so I don’t mind the summer break," Wolff concluded.

All teams must take a mandatory two weeks shutdown during the summer break, where no developmental work is allowed to be carried out. It will interesting to see how Mercedes tackles the issue which has put them on the backfoot ever since the beginning of 2022.

Mercedes boss Wolff suffers from elbow fracture days into the summer break

While Toto Wolff was planning to spend his holidays under the tropical sun of the Mediterranean Sea, he is off to a bad start after suffering from an elbow fracture.

When the Wolff family was off on a vacation, the Mercedes boss suffered from an injury in a downhill mountain bike accident. He was seen wearing a full-length cast on his left arm in the post uploaded by his wife Susie.

"Action packed start to the summer holidays. Last picture shows how the downhill mountain biking ended for Toto…," the caption read.

The Mercedes team principal was injured on Monday, following the Belgian GP, and is expected to recover fully before returning from the break.

The injury didn't dampen Wolff's enthusiasm as he is in good spirits enjoying his vacation time with his son Jack. The couple is treating their son with a holiday as they can be seen karting together.