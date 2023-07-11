"It’s very confusing because every single race it's someone else”: Max Verstappen on the changing order behind Red Bull every weekend

Max Verstappen has expressed his confusion over the ever-changing pecking order behind his team. Red Bull has claimed victory in every round so far this season. Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and now McLaren, following the recent British Grand Prix, have been battling for the position of the second-fastest team.

Various factors such as track characteristics, upgrade efficiency, and strategic decisions have contributed to significant variations in competitiveness from one race weekend to the next. As a result, although Mercedes currently holds the second spot in the constructors' standings with a 22-point lead over Aston Martin, no single team has consistently emerged as Red Bull's closest competitor.

Team principal Christian Horner said with the shifting dynamics and the fluctuating order actually makes things "easier" for his team.

Horner explained:

"It makes it easier in many respects. It means that we just focus on ourselves, and it’s somebody else every weekend. It’s interesting to see how the form is moving around, and it’s so tire-sensitive as well."

Horner's remarks came after Lando Norris secured a second-place finish in the British Grand Prix, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton managed to climb from seventh to third. Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a setback, finishing in ninth and tenth positions. Verstappen acknowledged the confusion caused by these fluctuations but attributed them to the ultra-competitive battle behind Red Bull.

Max Verstappen's primary concern, however, is maintaining Red Bull's position at the top. He said:

"It’s very confusing to me because every single race weekend, it's someone else. I think it is because it's so close behind that if you get your car in a little bit of a better window, it works on one particular track."

Max Verstappen emphasized the importance of staying ahead in the championship. However, new upgrades planned for the car for the Hungary race, he expressed hope in Red Bull's performance remaining strong.

He added:

"The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side. But again, Hungary is a completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there, and hopefully, they will work well."

As the 2023 F1 season progresses, the unpredictability of the order behind Red Bull continues to intrigue fans and teams alike. With each race weekend offering new surprises, the battle for the second-fastest team remains fierce. All eyes will now turn towards the demanding Hungaroring circuit and whether Red Bull can maintain their reign at the front of the pack.

Max Verstappen drops big Daniel Ricciardo hint as Sergio Perez continues to struggle

Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez taking part in an RC Boat contest on the Red Bull Racing Energy Station during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has dropped a significant hint about his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo, suggesting the Australian driver "hasn't lost his talent." Verstappen's comments came as his current Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, continued to face struggles during the British Grand Prix weekend.

While Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are currently driving together at Red Bull, Ricciardo, who is currently serving as the team's reserve driver, is aiming to make a return to the grid next year, possibly with Red Bull's sister team, AlphaTauri.

Perez had a strong start to the 2023 season, securing two race wins. However, Verstappen quickly outperformed the Mexican driver and now holds a commanding 81-point lead in the championship standings.

Regarding Ricciardo's potential return, Max Verstappen commented:

"Daniel is doing a good job in the simulator, which doesn't surprise me either, because he hasn't lost his talent. I think he's comfortable with us."

Verstappen also highlighted the positive rapport he shares with Ricciardo, and said:

"He listens a lot and asks a lot. I know Daniel very well, so we can talk about a lot of things."

Their past experience as teammates at Red Bull has likely forged a strong understanding between the two drivers, making them comfortable discussing various aspects of racing and team dynamics.

However, when asked about the possibility of Ricciardo replacing Perez in the future, Verstappen remained tight-lipped, and said:

"I don't talk about that."

As the F1 season progresses, Sergio Perez's struggles continue to raise questions about his future with Red Bull. This has fueled speculation about whether Red Bull will consider making a change in their driver lineup.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo remains eager to secure a full-time race seat for the upcoming season. His proficiency in the simulator, as acknowledged by Max Verstappen, indicates he is maintaining his skills and staying sharp, ready for a potential return to the grid.

For now, Max Verstappen's subtle hint about Ricciardo's talent has added another layer of intrigue to the driver market discussions.

