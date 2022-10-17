"It's so dangerous" - Charles Leclerc wants F1 to find a solution to this 'big' problem

Charles Leclerc believes the spray behind the cars in wet weather leads to poor visibility, making the rainy weather a dangerous ordeal. He feels the sport needs to work on minimizing the spray at the back of the cars to create better racing conditions in wet weather.

Asked by Sportskeeda if there was a solution to racing in wet weather without cancelations and delays, the Ferrari driver replied,

“I think a big problem of these cars is just the visibility. So whatever we can do to try and improve the visibility and minimise the spray, especially behind the cars, this will be hugely beneficial because I believe that sometimes we can actually run for the conditions of the track but just because of the visibility, because it's so dangerous being behind and you don't see anything, that we end up not running at all. But yeah, we should try and find a solution, for some reason, to try and minimise the spray.”

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Today wasn’t a great day for us, way too much degradation.

We’ll keep pushing until the end no matter what. Big congratulations @Max33Verstappen for winning your second world championship.Today wasn’t a great day for us, way too much degradation.We’ll keep pushing until the end no matter what. Big congratulations @Max33Verstappen for winning your second world championship. Today wasn’t a great day for us, way too much degradation. We’ll keep pushing until the end no matter what. https://t.co/4KNW5WOdBw

Answering Sportskeeda in the post-race driver’s press conference in Japan, the Ferrari driver felt tweaking the car designs to reduce the spray in wet weather was the solution to safer racing. He felt the dangerous conditions due to the spray and poor visibility made it tricky to race in the rain without delays. Charles Leclerc feels the sport needs to come up with a way to improve racing in wet weather and increase visibility for drivers.

Charles Leclerc believes there shouldn’t be a repeat of the recovery vehicle incident in Japan

Charles Leclerc believes that the recovery vehicle should not be on track while cars are yet to be cleared. Haunted by the incident that killed his mentor, Jules Bianchi, he felt the presence of the tractor on the track could be surprising for the cars behind the lead car in the race who have compromised visibility. Max Verstappen also admitted seeing the tractor but felt he had more visibility being the lead car, unlike the cars behind him.

Commenting on the incident involving the tractor at the Japanese GP, Charles Leclerc said,

“Yeah, we shouldn't see these type of things. Of course, something happened in 2014 and we all know that and I think we should all learn from it. So yeah, Max said it very well. Once you are first, it's actually quite OK but once you are behind you don't see anything. And whenever you try to have a bit more visibility, you can get surprised by having a crane in the middle of the track. So yeah, it shouldn’t happen and I really hope we learn from it and that these things we don't see them again. Then for the conditions, they changed quite a lot, actually, from the laps to the grid to the actual first lap. There was much more rain, much more standing water and the visibility especially was extremely poor. That changed pretty quickly.”

Charlie Keegan @charliekeegan



Eight years since Jules Bianchi died after hitting a tractor in Japan, have race control not learned a thing since? Gasly and the other drivers rightly upset This is not a good look for the FIA and Suzuka GP in allowing a TRACTOR on the track whilst cars are still driving byEight years since Jules Bianchi died after hitting a tractor in Japan, have race control not learned a thing since? Gasly and the other drivers rightly upset #F1 This is not a good look for the FIA and Suzuka GP in allowing a TRACTOR on the track whilst cars are still driving byEight years since Jules Bianchi died after hitting a tractor in Japan, have race control not learned a thing since? Gasly and the other drivers rightly upset #F1 https://t.co/nEJy0xZsOy

The tractor on track was a horrific reminder of the incident that cost Bianchi his life in 2014. His car crashed into a crane parked on the track as it was recovering another vehicle. Charles Leclerc hopes the sport learns from the incident and assures there will be no repeat of the same. The FIA has launched an inquiry and review of the occurrence to take measures and precautions for the future after the Japanese GP.

