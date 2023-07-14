“It's not going to be another 7 years of dominance”: Red Bull team principal asserts the team won't dominate F1 like Mercedes

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently claimed that his team will not be able to dominate F1 like Mercedes did between 2010 and 2020.

Although the Austrian-British team is currently going strong in the 2023 F1 season, Horner believes that the cost cap and other regulations will eventually equalize the field, especially when other teams develop their cars.

Speaking to the media after the British GP, he explained how the stability of the regulations will gradually bring the teams much closer to each other. Horner stated that the convergence has already started and the competition between the top teams is getting extremely tight.

He said (via motorsport.com):

"One thing that we know from this sport is that things will converge. You can already see it starting to happen, and the most important thing to have convergence is to have stability. Stability of regulations will bring all of the teams much closer together. You can see this is already starting to happen. It’s not going to be another seven years of domination."

The Red Bull team boss further explained how the power units from each manufacturer are quite similar now and how teams are mainly working to evolve the chassis of their cars, which can be done much more quickly.

“The power units are all pretty similar now and the chassis evolve much quicker than the engines do. We can already see from the start of the season to now, that things are already converging,” Horner added.

As of now, this is the second year in which Red Bull is dominating F1 with Max Verstappen being their star driver. The Dutchman has won six consecutive races ever since Miami GP. Only time will tell how long their reign will continue.

Christian Horner on McLaren copying Red Bull's RB19 concept

McLaren's MCL60's performance gains at the 2023 F1 British GP were quite surprising for the grid. The British team brought some strong upgrades that helped them jump all the way to the top of the grid.

After the British GP, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained how some of the new parts on the MCL60 looked similar to those on the RB19, hinting that a few concepts were copied from his team.

He said (via motorsport.com):

"It's a very similar concept; I was looking at the car [MCL60] on the grid. It's the first time we've really seen it this year, and you can see that the philosophy they've borrowed is very similar. They've chosen a similar path. It's flattering, isn’t it?"

Since Red Bull's RB19 is by far the fastest car on the 2023 grid, it is understood that many teams are taking a closer look at the car and trying to implement as many concepts as possible on their own machines.

