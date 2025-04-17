“It’s not impossible”: Lewis Hamilton sheds light on areas for improvement ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton has acknowledged key areas of his driving that he needs to improve on ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 40-year-old has largely struggled to find the dominant rhythm that defined him during his peak years since his switch to the Scuderia Ferrari team.

The former Mercedes driver, although recording his season-best performance with Ferrari at the Bahrain Grand Prix — a fifth-place finish — has been urged to perform better. Even team principal Frederic Vasseur recently stated that Hamilton needs to take a step forward to improve his adaptability to the unique demands of life at Maranello.

Lewis Hamilton himself appears to be in agreement with these words. In his interaction with the media during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he detailed that he needed to “really get on top of the circuit”. Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @fiagirly, he stated:

“My focus this weekend is driving style. Really getting on top of the circuit, getting into the rhythm… This is a circuit, a bit like Monaco, where you have to get into the rhythm as early as possible and just make incremental gains from there and not be overdriving.”

“I’ve got a lot of work to do to adapt the way that I approach corners, but it’s not impossible. Might just take a little bit of time — but hopefully not too long,” Hamilton concluded.

Lewis Hamilton’s start to life at Ferrari has been met with a barrage of mixed reviews. While he kicked off the season with a 10th-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix, the British driver reminded his doubters of his quality with a Sprint race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton has since followed that performance with a seventh-place finish in the Japanese Grand Prix, before racking up a fifth-place finish at the subsequent Bahrain race.

Lewis Hamilton backs Ferrari amid scrutiny

Lewis Hamilton with the Ferrari mechanics during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has shown support for the Scuderia Ferrari team amid the barrage of criticism the team has faced. The Italian outfit has often been under scrutiny in recent times for the flurry of mixed results it has recorded.

Hamilton explained that he believes the criticism is blown out of proportion and expected, given that Ferrari remains the most successful team in the sport’s history. Sharing his thoughts via media outlet Planet F1, the 40-year-old stated:

“I mean, on one side, it’s to be expected—it’s the greatest team in Formula 1 history. It’s that special. Of course, there are more clips, more stories that are written about it, and people have opinions, and it’s not always been smooth sailing.

“There are so many great things within this team, and so we want to harness the energy and the passion that’s within the team. We also have to protect the team as well, because the spotlight is more on this team than any other team,” Lewis Hamilton concluded.

Ferrari currently sits in fourth place in the constructors' standings, 94 points behind pace-setters McLaren after the first four races of the 2025 season. The Italian outfit has yet to experience a drivers’ championship victory or a constructors’ championship win in over a decade, with its last drivers’ title triumph coming with Kimi Raikkonnen during the 2007 season, and the constructors’ title in 2008.

