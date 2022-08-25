"It's been a joy working with you"- Lando Norris on Daniel Ricciardo's exit from McLaren after 2022 F1 season

Lando Norris shared a heartfelt note for Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Belgian GP after it was made official that the Australian would leave McLaren at the end of the season. McLaren announced on Wednesday that the team will not continue its association with Ricciardo beyond the ongoing season.

In a post shared on social media, Norris wished his teammate well for the future while reminiscing the happy memories shared together at McLaren, especially the win at Monza last year.

"What a ride @danielricciardo," wrote Norris. "From that moment in Monza, to the laughs we've had out of the car, it's been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever’s next I wish you all the best, let's have a mega next few months."

In an announcement on social media, McLaren said about mutually terminating their agreement with Ricciardo while looking forward to a strong finish to the season.

“McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season. The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season.



Ricciardo also thanked the team for the two-year association. Thanking owner Zak Brown and team principal Andreas Seidl for their support as he looked forward to the future, he said:

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons, but following several months of discussions with Zak (Brown, team owner) & Andreas (Seidl, team principal), we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season."

Not revealing much about his future plans, Ricciardo said:

"I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season."

Daniel Ricciardo added:

"I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown wishes Daniel Ricciardo for future

McLaren CEO Zak Brown thanked Daniel Ricciardo for his contribution to the team and wished him success in the future. He said:

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him. I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base."

He added:

"It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together, but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future, and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”

With his McLaren chapter ending this season, it will be interesting to see what's in store for Daniel Ricciardo in F1.

