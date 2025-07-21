"It's low to kick a guy when he’s down": Fans react Zak Brown breaking his silence on Christian Horner being fired from Red Bull

Christian Horner was recently sacked by Red Bull, and the paddock has started to share its thoughts on the matter, as McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has now given his take on the situation. The 53-year-old admitted that he was not surprised by the Red Bull hierarchy to axe the Briton, leading fans to lament Brown's comments when Horner is already going through a lot.Horner's empire at Red Bull came under fire last year, when he was accused of behaving inappropriately with a colleague within the squad. This raised doubts about his job security at the team, which he was able to fend off seemingly.However, with a change in the ownership structure at the Austrian giant, the chance to sack the 51-year-old became a viable opportunity for his rivals within the team. With news of the firing reaching the paddock, members soon shared their thoughts on the whole saga, as Brown told TSN:&quot;I maybe [suprised by]the timing, but not the result. I think there's been a lot of drama there the last couple of years, and it doesn't seem like that drama has been calming down.&quot;But, the McLaren man's reaction was not highly regarded by fans, who shared their disappointment:&quot;They obviously hated each other but is low to kick a guy when he’s down. I was never a big fan of Horner but his track record at Red Bull is second to none and he was a major figurehead in the sport for more than a decade.&quot;Colin Atherton @LonelyfireLINKThey obviously hated each other but is low to kick a guy when he’s down. I was never a big fan of Horner but his track record at Red Bull is second to none and he was a major figurehead in the sport for more than a decade.&quot;I wasnt expecting that,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Bet Zak’s reaction was somewhere between “finally” and “took them long enough,&quot; another fan wrote.A host of other fans shared their thoughts on the ordeal:&quot;He wasn't surprised but he was super happy 😁,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;Zak just adding fuel to the fire,&quot; another netizen wrote.&quot;Zak’s been hinting at cracks for a while now,&quot; a third netizen wrote.Christian Horner was the face of Red Bull in F1, in a similar way to Zak Brown heading the McLaren racing operations.Zak Brown and Christian Horner had a close bond in F1 just a year agoChristian Horner (L) and Zak Brown (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: GettyChristian Horner's Red Bull was in a title fight with McLaren last year on both the constructors' and the drivers' fronts. While the Milton Keynes-based squad was able to retain the drivers' crown, the same cannot be said for the constructors' title.At the height of the battle between the two teams, fans reckoned that Brown and Horner's relationship had grown rife, but off the track, the pair even travelled on flights together, as Brown posted after the Singapore GP: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Horner's departure, Laurent Mekies has taken hold of the Red Bull F1 team, which would like to build upon the legacy left by the Briton.