“It's all about money, greed” - Michael Andretti blasts F1 teams for ignoring the sport's overall growth

Michael Andretti has been left unimpressed with the pushback he has encountered in his bid to enter F1.

The 60-year-old, a former McLaren F1 driver and the son of 1978 Formula One world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti, has been rebuffed a few times in the past in his attempts to enter a team into F1. However, he has pursued his goal relentlessly and seems to have found a way into the sport by partnering with General Motors (GM).

Andretti Global and GM announced on Thursday, January 5, that they plan to jointly enter Formula One with a new all-American team using the Cadillac brand. Andretti believes that this partnership will clear all hurdles in establishing a new team in F1.

He told reporters in a video conference:

“One of the big things was 'what does Andretti bring to the party?’ Well, we're bringing one of the biggest manufacturers in the world now with General Motors and Cadillac. We feel that that was the one box we didn't have checked that we do have checked now.”

However, reports soon emerged that the majority of the teams were against any expansion as it would lead to a dilution of revenues. It was also rumored that GM's involvement with Andretti was more of a "badging exercise" than a full manufacturing commitment.

In an interview with Forbes, Andretti stated that greed was the reason many F1 team owners are trying their best to prevent his entry. He said:

“It’s all about money, First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well. It’s all about greed and looking at themselves and not looking at what is best for the overall growth of the series.”

The American reserved praise for Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, for supporting his bid and trying to do what's best for the future of the sport. He said:

“In F1, the owners look out for themselves; not what is best for the series. That is the difference between President Mohammed’s position and the team owner’s position. President Mohammed is looking out for the future of the sport.”

He added:

“Mohammed gets it. He’s a racer and he understands the series needs to have one or two more teams. It is an FIA championship, and it holds most of the cards to get the expression of interest going.”

Michael Andretti thanks Zak Brown for supporting his bid to enter F1

A lot of teams have been against allowing Andretti to form a new Formula 1 team, with the three biggest teams on the grid — Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing — the loudest of them.

It is, however, not going to be a one-man battle for Michael Andretti as he has the backing of at least two teams, McLaren and Alpine. He said:

“Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing CEO] wants to do whatever he can to help us get there and so has Alpine as well. Zak Brown and Alpine are two very good allies. Zak has been very supportive.”

He added:

“Zak has been a great friend and ally. He gives me advice and is there to help. We help each other. I’ve been helping him a lot when he came to IndyCar racing. It’s a friendship that works both ways.”

