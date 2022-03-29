"It's a nervous place to be" - Lando Norris says F1 drivers 'had to believe' the Saudi Arabian GP venue was safe

Lando Norris revealed that ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, all drivers were nervous to stay and race in the country. Given the conflict with Yemen and the missile attack that took place less than 10 miles away from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the race went ahead only after the drivers were assured.

The young Briton said:

“I guess it’s a nervous place to be and as drivers you wouldn’t have these nerves and that’s why we had the chats we did. We were given the reassurance from everyone, Saudi and everyone that it was safe. From our side we had to believe it. I’m happy and whether we come back here or not, I would love to look forward to it as it’s a fun track but that is a discussion we’ll have after the weekend.”

While the Grand Prix delivered exciting wheel-to-wheel battles, it may be questioned as to how far the sport is willing to go in such circumstances.

Former F1 champion finds Lando Norris' McLaren contract "surprising"

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button revealed that he was surprised to hear about the four-year contract Lando Norris signed with McLaren, given how early it was in his career.

As reported by PlanetF1, Button commented on the Briton's long-term contract, saying:

“For Lando, it was surprising that he signed such a long contract at the start of his career. We all want to be team players but you never know where the team is going to be in three years. And also, this is going to be a big hit. Five years to go and he is going to be like, ‘Oh, okay’. But all he can do is go back to the team, tell them what the issues are and try and resolve them.”

Norris had a phenomenal season in 2021 and McLaren showed immense potential, fighting for a consecutive third-place finish in the constructors' standings. This year, however, the team seems to be struggling to make it to the points at all. The 22-year-old scored his first points of the season with a seventh-place finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend.

