“It’s okay to dream”: Lewis Hamilton does not feel Mercedes have a realistic chance of winning the British F1 GP

After having a miserable weekend in Austria, Lewis Hamilton is back at his favorite track this weekend, where he has won eight times, making him the most successful driver at Silverstone.

In Austria, he qualified fifth for the race. Hamilton was heard complaining constantly about the pace of the car throughout the race over the team radio. He eventually finished eighth after receiving a penalty hours after the race had ended.

After two podium places in the past three races, Lewis Hamilton will be looking for his first victory of the 2023 Formula One season at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

With the current pace of the Mercedes, a victory seems like a long shot, and Lewis Hamilton stated that winning at Silverstone in 2023 would be a "dream".

He told SkySportsF1:

“It’s okay to dream, for sure. We’re not really in the same race as the Bulls. They’re done such a great job, that team."

He continued:

“But we’re gonna give it everything and, the great thing with this track is it produces great races. The British weather always helps. I hope it’s sunny still, for all of you here and for us. But, I’m gonna give it absolutely everything and if we can get on the podium, that’d be amazing."

Hamilton's current contract expires at the end of this year. However, it is believed that new agreements are approaching despite Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's insistence that it is only a matter of time before the team officially announces the new contract extension.

What is Lewis Hamilton's record at Silverstone?

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

One of Silverstone's most successful drivers in history is Lewis Hamilton, but Mercedes have had recent difficulties. He has won eight times, more than any other driver in Formula One.

With eight victories in the French Grand Prix, legends Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are level for the most victories in a single race in Formula One history.

Hamilton, who started from fourth on the grid to cross the finish line for McLaren in 2008, is largely regarded as having one of the finest wet-weather drives in history.

In the eight races held at Silverstone following his switch to Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton won seven of the eight, with Sebastian Vettel taking first place just once in 2018.

Despite not adding another victory at Silverstone the previous year, Hamilton nevertheless broke a record by taking third place. With 12 podium finishes at home, he surpassed four-time world champion Alain Prost with his third-place result.

