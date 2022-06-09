"It’s a process that takes time" - Red Bull claims their 2022 challenger needs to lose more weight

According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, the team's 2022 F1 challenger still needs to shed a few kilos before it can reach the optimum value. Speaking about the weight situation, the Austrian admitted that although the car has lost quite a bit since the start of the season, there's still more to lose.

With regards to the top 3 teams, Marko claimed that Ferrari had reached the optimum limit while Red Bull and Mercedes were still playing catch-up. He said:

“It’s a process that takes time. Let’s say today the positive aspect is we will gain a few tenths when we reach the target. Are we five kilos short? Let’s say it’s not such a wrong assumption. I think Ferrari are at the [weight] limit, while Mercedes should be in line [with our situation].”

Red Bull worried about Mercedes' potential

Helmut Marko did, however, admit that Mercedes was one team that Red Bull has been keeping a close eye on. The German team's car has shown pace occasionally on every circuit, but is unable to fully understand the car yet.

According to the Red Bull advisor, Mercedes carries potential, which is something that his team has been observing. Marko said:

“Speaking of Mercedes, we have seen every now and then they are able to post incredibly fast laps, both in practice and in the race, and they do it with both drivers. They still can’t do it consistently so it’s hard to understand where that performance comes from, and talking to some well-informed people it turned out they probably don’t even know in the team. What worries us is the potential seems to be there, and once they manage to make it consistent over the distance of a race they will be there to play for the win.”

The next stop is the Azerbaijan GP and with those long straights, Red Bull should be considered the favorite. While the 79-year-old is confident about the prospects of his team, he still feels that it will all be very close between itself and Ferrari, saying:

“Now we look forward with optimism to Baku and Montreal, where long straights await us on which our top speed will come into play. However, I don’t think there will be big margins. It will be crucial to find the right set-up and good tyre management straight away.”

Meanwhile, the Milton Keynes-based outfit is on a 4-race winning streak this season and will be looking to stretch it a bit further at Baku.

