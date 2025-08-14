“It’s been a tough six months”: Daniel Ricciardo comments on his radical look post F1 exit

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on the unusual new look he's been sporting since stepping away from Formula 1. The eight-time Grand Prix winner revealed the story behind his long beard during a rare public appearance, joking that it was the result of both a fallout with his barber and losing his razor.

When asked about his now-distinctive facial hair, Ricciardo said (via Autosport):

"I had a fallout with my barber and then I lost my razor. It's been a tough six months," he said with a grin.

"Well, I haven't been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now," he then added with a more serious note.

The comments came during Daniel Ricciardo's recent appearance at Ray White's Connect conference in his native Australia, where he joined a diverse panel of prominent people. Fellow speakers included Nedd Brockmann, the fastest Australian to run across the country, Joe Brumm, creator of the global hit children's show Bluey, Shelley Sullivan, founder of cosmetics brand MCoBeauty and Paralympic great Jess Gallagher, the only Australian to win medals at both Summer and Winter Games.

Daniel Ricciardo before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Source: Getty

Ricciardo has kept a low profile since losing his seat in 2024, with his last race coming at the Singapore Grand Prix. Replaced at RB (formerly AlphaTauri) by Liam Lawson, he did not return to the grid in 2025.

While there was speculation he could return, particularly with Sergio Pérez departing Red Bull at the end of 2024, the vacant seat alongside Max Verstappen went to Lawson, with rookie Isack Hadjar joining RB for 2025. That decision effectively closed the chapter on Ricciardo's 14-year run in the sport.

"I've been trying to figure out who I am": Daniel Ricciardo on stepping away from the racing

(L to R) Daniel Ricciardo and parents Grace and Joe Ricciardo, at Wimbledon. Source: Getty

Daniel Ricciardo admitted in the conference that his competitive drive also made him a little selfish at times. And he's now trying to become more selfless and a better listener. He also revealed that the time away from Formula 1 has forced him to reflect on his journey and take up other hobbies.

"I've had a lot of time. I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn't get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus. I've been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I've come to appreciate the little thing more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends. I've always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I'm trying to learn to be a bit more selfless," he said via F1.com.

After eight victories and over 1,300 career points, Daniel Ricciardo's achievements remain a source of pride for him, even as he works on defining himself outside the cockpit.

His absence from the paddock also comes as the sport looks ahead to the arrival of Cadillac in 2026 - a program he has made clear he has no interest in pursuing. Instead, Ricciardo has leaned into a deliberate low profile, limiting his public engagements to select appearances.

His reputation as one of the sport's most charismatic personalities was matched by his ability to seize unlikely victories. Now, almost a year removed from his last Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo seems content.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More