Morgan Ridler, a 3-year-old car fan who was shocked by Lewis Hamilton's F1 car outside his Swansea home, has lost his fight with cancer. The 'beautiful boy' was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in October 2021 and passed away on Wednesday.
Hundreds of exotic vehicles, including supercars, lined up outside his home in a parade in Gorseinon. There were Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porches, Aston Martins, and Mercedes that turned up in Morgan's honor.
Mercedes made a grandiose gesture in the parade by surprising Morgan with Lewis Hamilton's F1 race car parked right outside his doorstep.
F1 fans were distraught and heartbroken with this news and took to Twitter to show their solidarity with Morgan. Here are some tweets:
"He didn't live too far from me, such a heartbreaking story. It's had us in tears. My thoughts are with his family. I'm so happy Mercedes gave him a great day that will be remembered forever by everyone close to him."
"Morgan sadly passed away this morning, as informed by his family. Although faster than they could've ever anticipated, his parents said he was 'peaceful and comfortable with his family around him'. May he rest in eternal peace."
Here are some more reactions to the sad news on Twitter.
"Truly, utterly heartbroken. Diagnosed with a rare cancer aged 2, and fought incredibly brave, Morgan Ridler passed away aged 3 earlier this morning. RIP Morgan"
"So Sad to hear that little Morgan Ridler had passed away. Sending love and condolences to his friends and family."
"A poem I wrote for a very special boy who passed away this morning"
Morgan's family is thankful for Mercedes' gesture
Morgan intended to go to the British Grand Prix on July 9 at Silverstone, but his condition prevented him from doing so. Representatives from the Mercedes Team were there alongside the F1 car and George Russell's racing helmet. For Morgan's Army Charitable Foundation, more than £20,000 has been collected.
On Wednesday, Morgan's family shared the dreaded news on the Foundation's Facebook page. They wrote:
"MORGAN GARETH JOHN RIDLER 07.07.2019 - 28.06.2023. Our beautiful boy started on his next great adventure at approximately 5.30am this morning. He was peaceful and comfortable with his family around him.
"Although it was faster than we could ever have anticipated, Morgan was in control at the very end, knowing he was safe and we were with him. In us you have inspired more love than I ever thought possible, you’ve created power for good and we are so grateful for you."
It was a small life, but one that was made special by the gesture from F1 teams, especially Mercedes.