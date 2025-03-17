"It sounds like he’s giving more credit to Carlos Sainz than Alex Albon": Fans react to Williams post race post

F1 fans have reacted to James Vowles' comments about Carlos Sainz helping out the team with Alex Albon's race strategy, after the Spaniard crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix. While some fans praised the driver's team-work, others have questioned whether Vowles is praising Sainz more than Albon, the driver who actually claimed the result for the team.

James Vowles seemed to be in awe of Carlos Sainz after the race, as he mentioned how the Spaniard helped decide Alex Albon's race strategy, especially when the conditions changed and the team had to make a tire choice. The Briton mentioned this in multiple interviews, and even during his post-race debrief to the fans via Williams' X account.

Talking about Sainz's role in deciding strategy during the race, Vowles said:

"Carlos was next to me on the pit wall during the course of the race, saw the radar, saw what was coming in and his advice was crucial. It was, 'without rain, the cars won't be able to stay on track, it's too tricky', and he was spot on."

"It's what led to do that aggressive call that then moved us up into that higher position. So well done and great that he was really with us by our side at the end of the race," he added.

While Vowles praised Albon for his brilliant drive, he spent more time talking about Sainz while explaining Albon's result, than he did talking about the Thai driver, who managed to deliver an impressive 5th place finish for the team from Grove.

A few fans picked up on this and questioned why the team boss was more fixated on Sainz and did not give Albon the deserved praise (via X).

"Bro I swear. I’ve been seeing these quotes from James a lot since yesterday. In multiple interviews. Like, I get it man. Carlos helped. But it sounds like he’s giving more credit to Carlos than Alex for the race. Feels weird when it’s repeated so many times as well." said one fan.

Expand Tweet

This fan was replying to a post by @effonecasualfan, who reposted the original Williams post and replied:

"'Carlos and our team helped' Alex. I mean...bro....cmon 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Expand Tweet

"I'm starting to think he got a crush on him", said another fan.

But there were a few other fans, who praised Carlos Sainz's teamwork and spirit because he helped his team out even after his race had ended.

"teamwork makes the dream work 🩵", said one fan.

"Will play a huge part this season", wrote another user.

"Clearly Williams are on there way up ⬆️", said yet another fan.

Carlos Sainz will be hoping not to replicate his advisory role on the Williams pit wall in China, as he will be eager to finish the race and even try and grab a few points in Shanghai this weekend.

James Vowles explained the reason behind Carlos Sainz's slow speed crash at the Australian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz's Williams being taken off the track after his crash at the Australian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

James Vowles was quick to rid Carlos Sainz of any blame for his crash behind the safety car, suggesting that there was a big torque kick which made him lose control on a slippery track. Even the Spaniard himself suggested that right after he crashed and confirmed it later on after the race concluded.

Speaking about the 30-year-old's crash into the barriers on the final turn around Albert Park, Vowles said:

"In terms of Carlos, very difficult day out there in terms of conditions, we need to look into it more. It was just a simple upshift, on a very difficult point in time on a slippy track that seemed to bring the car around with a little bit more power and torque than we expected." [via @WilliamsRacing on X]

"Now, it's fine margins but we need to make sure that as a team we're providing a stable platform for all of our drivers in all circumstances," he added.

The British team boss ended his 'debrief' by sharing his excitement to get going again as soon as possible as Round 2 of the 2025 F1 season kicks-off on March 21, with the main race taking place on March 23.

