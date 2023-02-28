"It was all transparent": Daniel Ricciardo was always in the loop about his McLaren contract situation

McLaren boss Zak Brown claims Daniel Ricciardo was always in the loop regarding his contract situation with the team.

The Australian was replaced by an F2 hotshot at the Woking-based outfit late last year, causing him to take on the role of a third driver at Red Bull for the upcoming season.

mary🤍 @charlesnorrispg Daniel Ricciardo somewhere in world watching Mclaren burn to the ground: Daniel Ricciardo somewhere in world watching Mclaren burn to the ground: https://t.co/B5bWXzUWOo

Brown claimed the team were transparent throughout the situation, claiming that Ricciardo was not stiffed by the British team. The American boss claims that much of the hysteria around the matter is due only to the media and its functioning.

He added that due to the transparent nature of the contract situation, the Honey Badger is still on good terms with Brown.

Speaking on the matter to Formula 1 News, McLaren's Zak Brown said the following about Daniel Ricciardo:

“We were transparent through the whole process and I know there had been tonnes of media speculation when it happened, how it happened. Daniel and I know what really happened and I think that’s why we still very much have a strong relationship. It was all transparent, well-communicated and there’s time we can tell people what’s going on and then there’s other times we just can’t.”

Daniel Ricciardo on his relationship with Max Verstappen

rony 🏁⚽️ @nmclmi only daniel ricciardo can do this only daniel ricciardo can do this https://t.co/gxQrZKLBr8

Despite their infamous collision at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he had a positive relationship with fellow Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The incident in Baku was one of the most dramatic moments of the race, resulting in a crash that saw both drivers retire from the competition. Despite the high-profile clash, Ricciardo has stated that he and Verstappen were able to maintain a good relationship throughout their time together at Red Bull.

The incident occurred on lap 40 of the race when Ricciardo attempted to pass Verstappen on the inside of a tight turn. The two cars made contact, resulting in Ricciardo's front wing being damaged and Verstappen suffering a puncture.

Speaking to the Dutch wing of Motorsport.com, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“Obviously there was the clash in Baku. But apart from that, I think we’ve always had a pretty good relationship. Very competitive, of course, but also a very good personal relationship, and we also communicate via SMS and stuff.”

The former McLaren driver has returned to his old team to take on the role of a third driver and will help Verstappen and co. develop their 2023 challenger, the RB19. It remains to be seen if Red Bull will be able to defend both their titles at the end of the year.

Poll : 0 votes