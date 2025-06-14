Italian F1 journalist feels Fred Vasseur will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2025 season

Italian F1 journalist Giuliano Duchessa believed that Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur would leave his role as team principal at the end of the 2025 season. Heading into the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, several Italian media outlets reported the growing pressure on the Frenchman's role within the Maranello-based outfit owing to the Prancing Horses' underwhelming start to the 2025 campaign.

The 57-year-old was reportedly facing the heat from the Ferrari hierarchy over his inability to deliver a world championship during his time as the team principal and General Manager of the team.

On X, Duchessa, who writes for AutoRacer, said that he had a feeling that Fred Vasseur would leave the iconic F1 team at the end of the 2025 season, saying:

"Vasseur has decided on the clash. My feeling is that we should not expect any immediate intervention from the Ferrari top brass. The three-year contract expires at the end of the year. I listened to him carefully, and from the way he spoke today, I had the personal feeling that he will not remain."

Vasseur's contract with the Prancing Horses expires at the end of the 2025 season, having already led them to a P3 and P2 finish in the last two seasons, respectively.

Ferrari team principal comments on his expectations for the 2025 season

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur stated that the Italian team has made a "decent recovery" in the 2025 season but is a step behind the leaders, McLaren, in the championship fight.

In his team principal's press conference, the former Alfa Romeo CEO said:

"The initial goal was to fight for the championship, but I think it’s true for us, it’s true for McLaren, for Red Bull, for Mercedes. We are all in this mood to fight for the championship at the beginning of the season. I think if you compare with expectations, probably McLaren is one step ahead compared to everybody.

"Just speaking about us—Ferrari—we didn’t do a good job, the couple of races, we had the disqualification in China. We were 60 points behind Red Bull and Mercedes at this stage of the season. And overall, I think we had a decent recovery, at least compared to Red Bull, Mercedes. Compared to McLaren, they are still one step ahead. It means we have to continue to try to do a better job each day and improve."

The Prancing Horses are P2 in the Constructors' championship with 165 points to their name and sit 197 points behind McLaren in the title race. However, they have an advantage of six points over Mercedes and 21 points ahead of Red Bull with nine races and two Sprints completed thus far.

