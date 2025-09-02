Italian mayor Marco Ballarini shares a hilarious Charles Leclerc meme with his iconic picture from Dutch GP

The mayor of Corbetta, Italy, Marco Ballarini, shared a hilarious meme featuring Charles Leclerc edited on the poster of the TV Show &quot;The Summer I Turned Pretty&quot;. The image used was Leclerc's iconic picture of him sitting on a dune during the Dutch Grand Prix, and the title of the show was edited to be &quot;The Summer I Turned A Villain&quot;.While Charles Leclerc would have preferred to finish the Dutch GP and not be taken out by Kimi Antonelli, the driver did receive an iconic photograph when he sat down on a dune around turn 3 at Zandvoort after his DNF. This image has already been turned into multiple memes online since Sunday.Recently, the Mayor of the Italian town Corbetta, Marco Ballarini, also shared a hilarious meme using this same image via his TikTok. Leclerc was edited to sit next to the cast of the American TV Show &quot;The Summer I Turned Pretty&quot; on the poster. The title of the show was also changed to &quot;The Summer I Turned A Villain&quot;, alluding to Leclerc's frustrations.The caption of the meme also referred to the driver as &quot;pookie&quot;. Many fans on X shared screenshots of this meme as they were left in stitches.It was indeed a frustrating day for the 27-year-old at Zandvoort. He was running in the top 5 during the race after having overtaken George Russell twice, and was on for a solid result.But after having pitted for fresh tires, Leclerc was met by Kimi Antonelli on his outlap, with the tires on the Italian's Mercedes much warmer. But Leclerc had managed to keep his nose in front until Antonelli attempted an ambitious move into the banked turn 3, and ended up crashing into the #16 Ferrari.This incident ended Leclerc's race and left Antonelli with a puncture and a 10-second time penalty.Charles Leclerc gives Kimi Antonelli the benefit of the doubt after Dutch GP incidentCharles Leclerc's damaged Ferrari SF-25 during the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc claimed that Kimi Antonelli was being &quot;overly optimistic&quot; by trying to overtake him in turn 3 during the Dutch GP. But the Ferrari man claimed that he had no major issues with it as &quot;mistakes happen&quot;.Speaking to the media after the race on Sunday, Leclerc explained that the incident was still a shame for the Ferrari team.&quot;What created the incident is Kimi being overly optimistic on the inside of Turn 3, which is fine – you’ve got to be aggressive and mistakes happen. But it hurts, because it cost a lot to the team after what was a good race,&quot; said Leclerc. [via Formula1.com]What made things even worse for Ferrari was that Lewis Hamilton had already crashed out of the race at Zandvoort, making it a double-DNF for the Scuderia. The 7x world champion went wide at turn 3 and ended up colliding with the barriers to mark what was an uncharacteristic mistake for the veteran.