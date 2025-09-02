  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Italian mayor Marco Ballarini shares a hilarious Charles Leclerc meme with his iconic picture from Dutch GP

Italian mayor Marco Ballarini shares a hilarious Charles Leclerc meme with his iconic picture from Dutch GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 02, 2025 13:17 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc during the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The mayor of Corbetta, Italy, Marco Ballarini, shared a hilarious meme featuring Charles Leclerc edited on the poster of the TV Show "The Summer I Turned Pretty". The image used was Leclerc's iconic picture of him sitting on a dune during the Dutch Grand Prix, and the title of the show was edited to be "The Summer I Turned A Villain".

Ad

While Charles Leclerc would have preferred to finish the Dutch GP and not be taken out by Kimi Antonelli, the driver did receive an iconic photograph when he sat down on a dune around turn 3 at Zandvoort after his DNF. This image has already been turned into multiple memes online since Sunday.

Recently, the Mayor of the Italian town Corbetta, Marco Ballarini, also shared a hilarious meme using this same image via his TikTok. Leclerc was edited to sit next to the cast of the American TV Show "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on the poster. The title of the show was also changed to "The Summer I Turned A Villain", alluding to Leclerc's frustrations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The caption of the meme also referred to the driver as "pookie". Many fans on X shared screenshots of this meme as they were left in stitches.

Ad

It was indeed a frustrating day for the 27-year-old at Zandvoort. He was running in the top 5 during the race after having overtaken George Russell twice, and was on for a solid result.

But after having pitted for fresh tires, Leclerc was met by Kimi Antonelli on his outlap, with the tires on the Italian's Mercedes much warmer. But Leclerc had managed to keep his nose in front until Antonelli attempted an ambitious move into the banked turn 3, and ended up crashing into the #16 Ferrari.

Ad

This incident ended Leclerc's race and left Antonelli with a puncture and a 10-second time penalty.

Charles Leclerc gives Kimi Antonelli the benefit of the doubt after Dutch GP incident

Charles Leclerc&#039;s damaged Ferrari SF-25 during the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc's damaged Ferrari SF-25 during the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc claimed that Kimi Antonelli was being "overly optimistic" by trying to overtake him in turn 3 during the Dutch GP. But the Ferrari man claimed that he had no major issues with it as "mistakes happen".

Ad

Speaking to the media after the race on Sunday, Leclerc explained that the incident was still a shame for the Ferrari team.

"What created the incident is Kimi being overly optimistic on the inside of Turn 3, which is fine – you’ve got to be aggressive and mistakes happen. But it hurts, because it cost a lot to the team after what was a good race," said Leclerc. [via Formula1.com]

What made things even worse for Ferrari was that Lewis Hamilton had already crashed out of the race at Zandvoort, making it a double-DNF for the Scuderia. The 7x world champion went wide at turn 3 and ended up colliding with the barriers to mark what was an uncharacteristic mistake for the veteran.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications