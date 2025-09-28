Jacques Villeneuve opposes 'untrue' Lando Norris stance amid McLaren's "disappointing" F1 pursuit

McLaren star Lando Norris has been under fire for his performances in the dominant MCL39. Oscar Piastri, who joined the F1 grid just a couple of years ago, is leading the championship, whereas Norris has been underperforming and losing points to the Australian. Amid this, Jacques Villeneuve came out and commented on Norris’ stance.

Lando Norris had a strong start to the season, and as the more experienced driver, and given his 2024 performance, was expected to be the lead McLaren. However, Oscar Piastri has been keeping a calm head and has arguably been the stronger Papaya team driver.

Even on weekends where Lando Norris has dominated the practice, Oscar Piastri would keep chipping away on the timing sheets and then put in a stellar lap in qualifying. The Briton, on the other hand, has succumbed to pressure on multiple occasions, making unforced errors and losing out points.

The same has led to many fans and pundits putting Norris under fire. However, the Briton suggests that he isn't affected by what people are saying and that he's focused on racing. Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve came out and shared his take on Lando Norris' stance, as he said

"Norris said he doesn’t care what people say? That’s not true. There's not one driver, not one sportsman that says that. It's a way of trying to keep the pressure away. Everyone knows what's being written. Everyone gets affected even when you don't want it to. It’s somewhere at the back of your mind because it makes you think." (via OLBG)

“So Lando says that to try and minimise it. You have to because you don't want it to affect you too much. Just saying that means it's affecting him,” added Villeneuve

With Max Verstappen winning back-to-back races and Oscar Piastri suffering a retirement in Azerbaijan, the Dutchman is in striking distance, back in the championship challenge. Villeneuve slammed McLaren for their stance in the F1 title race.

“Like last year, it doesn't seem that the driver's championship matters that much. They're really not focused on it, the way they approach the race weekends. That is disappointing.”

Former F1 Boss Guenther Steiner urges McLaren to choose a No.1 driver; suggested putting Lando Norris in a support role

Red Bull Racing is a No.1 driver team where Max Verstappen is their championship challenger, while the other driver plays the support role and doesn't fight the Dutchman for the title. McLaren, on the other hand, has a dynamic with its two drivers going toe to toe for the title.

Amid all this, Max Verstappen had crept back into the title fight. As the battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri intensifies, any crashes or contacts between the two will only benefit the Dutchman. Former F1 Boss Guenther Steiner came out and urged McLaren to put our Norris in a support role, as he said,

“In the end, you want to win the drivers’ championship as well, not only the constructors’. And the team is more important than the driver, and the drivers are, as I always say, and not diminishing, just part of a team. And both cannot win, so instead of having two fighting and lose it all, you get somebody to win." (via Red Flags podcast)

“As much as Lando is the face, and, as you put it, the favoured son, I think McLaren needs to be above that, and will be above that. It is crazy, but you have to do it. In my opinion, you have to do it to win,” he added

Lando Norris is currently 25 points away from Piastri in the title race. The Briton has an opportunity to close the gap at the Azerbaijan GP when Piastri retired on Lap 1, but and subpar performance meant Norris only finished P7.

