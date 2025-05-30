James Vowles caught in an awkward moment explaining why Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's picture is on his desk but not his family

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles hilariously revealed that he had a picture of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon on his desk, but on his family's. The Spanish driver, along with his Thai teammate, has been influential in the Grove-based outfit's resurgence in the 2025 season as the British team currently sits P5 in the Constructors' Championship.

Vowles, who took over the role of team principal of Williams F1, has been a key figure in making the team more competitive and a regular points scorer over the last three years.

While speaking with F1 pundit Lawrence Barretto in a segment for F1TV, James Vowles was showing around his room mentioned a hilarious nugget and said:

"So I have no photo of my family but I do have of Alex and Carlos Sainz sat together and of Frank."

When Barretto cheekily asked:

"How does your family feel about that?"

The 45-year-old replied:

"I don't think they knew until now, but anyway,"

Heading into the Spanish GP, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have collectively scored 54 points in the eight races and two Sprints thus far.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon preview the Spanish GP this weekend.

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was looking forward and was "excited" to be racing in his home race as the sport rounds out the European triple header before going to Canada in a couple of weeks.

As per PitPass, the four-time F1 race winner reflected:

"I'm excited to be finishing with my home Grand Prix in Spain. The team has been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to deliver some good performance and learnings, so hopefully we can continue that momentum.

"The characteristics of Barcelona haven't always suited the Williams car, but we've proven this year that the FW47 can perform better across different circuits, so hopefully we'll be in a good position to score some points. The fans in Spain are always so passionate so I can't wait to see everyone out for the week!"

On the other hand, Albon added that the Circuit de Catalunya would test their 2025 challenger due to the track's wide range of corners:

"It's a circuit that really tests the car with its mix of both high and low-speed corners. We've scored points in each race of the triple-header so far, so we're keen to put in a solid performance here to round off this first European stint of the season."

Alex Albon has been the lead Williams driver in 2025 as he has scored the bulk of the team's points, 42, while Carlos Sainz has only managed 12 points so far. Although the Spaniard has found some form in the last couple of races and has scored in three consecutive race weekends.

