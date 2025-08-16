James Vowles opines why 'Mercedes-style dominance' is not a possibility for the 2026 F1 technical regulations

Williams boss James Vowles doesn't think that the F1 world is looking at a return of Mercedes-style dominance with the new regulations that come into effect in 2026. The 2026 F1 regulations are going to see a dramatic shift where we are moving from the current hybrids that produce around 80% of the total power of the PU through ICE to the one where we will produce only 50% of the power through internal combustion.

The electric component is going to be a strong element here, and it often brings back the memories of the last time F1 went through such a massive change in 2014. That time around, the sport moved from naturally aspirated V8 engines to the V6 turbo hybrids.

What became evident soon enough was that the complicated nature of the PUs had caught out most of the teams except Mercedes. The German squad would go on to dominate the sport in a ruthless manner, winning 8 titles from 2014 to 2021.

Looking ahead to the 2026 F1 regulations, there have been suggestions that we could be heading in that direction again, but according to James Vowles, we are not going to see a repeat of 2014 Mercedes-style dominance.

Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he emphasized that the power unit might not prove to be the source of differentiation, but the aerodynamics certainly could. He said,

"I don’t think we’re going to have the gaps we had in 2014 on power units to be completely clear. I don’t think it’s going to be anywhere near that amount. I think power units, up until probably the last three years, have probably dominated most championships would be a second argument I bring to your attention."

He added

“But in answering it, what you’re saying is could the chassis be up to half a second difference? Yes, is the answer. That’s what we’re seeing at the moment. There’s still lots of goodness that you can consume in that area. Where it falls out, I don’t know yet. We’re just trying to do our best to get up there.”

FIA backs former Mercedes man's claim

FIA's Nicolas Tombaszis backed the former Mercedes man's claim when he asserted that we are not looking at a repeat of 2014. The former Ferrari man said that the complexity of the power units is not the same as it was at the time, and hence, we're not going to see those big gaps. He said,

"I don’t think that we are going to have a situation where a single manufacturer has such a huge advantage as was the case in 2014. The engines are still not as simple as we would have liked. We would have liked to go further, but we had a lot of resistance against simplifying the regulations more. So there are things that we would have liked to be even simpler, but they are still simpler than the current generation of engines."

He added,

“They don’t have the MGU-H [heat energy recovery system], and there are a few things that have tighter limits, so we don’t think the gaps will be as big as in 2014.”

The Mercedes dominance at the time was so severe that it took teams almost until the end of the regulations to reach a point where the PU achieved some kind of parity with the competition. If, for some reason, we see a repeat of the same, it's going to end up hurting the manufacturer and its respective clients.

