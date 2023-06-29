James Vowles talks about the 'fearlessness' that has become a trademark of Alex Albon and Williams

James Vowles recently dove deep into what he brought to Williams after joining them as team principal. Vowles left Mercedes to join the legendary British team with a mission to get them back to the midfield and eventually to the top. Of course, this is not an easy task since the team has struggled quite a bit over the past several years.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, James Vowles was asked whether Williams' characteristic of being 'fearless', especially with Alex Albon, was something that he brought to the team. To this, he explained what he is trying to do with the team to improve them, saying:

"I hope, in part, it is. But one individual can never change the culture by themselves of an organization. The organization has to change around you. I hope what I have brought to the organization is, as long as you have data-driven mechanisms behind the decision-making and what you are doing, there will be no consequences of failure as long as we have done what we believe to be correct at the time."

sf21 @scarletredrari “Hardship often prepares an ordinary person for an extraordinary destiny”



-James Vowles “Hardship often prepares an ordinary person for an extraordinary destiny”-James Vowles https://t.co/SPcpygZc35

He further added:

"So just trust everything that is going forward. And I think that has alleviated a little bit of concerns that were going on and some of what you saw in qualifying and in the race was just maximizing everything that came out of the data that you have to trust, because it is completely different to everyone else."

Alex Albon and Williams are gradually trying to get out of the backmarker positions on the table. Though Logan Sargeant will be holding them back a bit due to his rookie season, he could also help the team in the future if he begins to excel.

Williams' special livery for 800th Grand Prix will be launched at the 2023 F1 British GP

Williams will soon complete a massive milestone of racing in their 800th Grand Prix. To celebrate this achievement, the team will be running a special livery at the 2023 F1 British GP. Speaking about the milestone, James Vowles said:

“Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams Racing.”

Williams Racing @WilliamsRacing



We'll be celebrating this momentous occasion at the British and Hungarian GP this year!



#WeAreWilliams Celebrating 800 Grands Prix 🤩We'll be celebrating this momentous occasion at the British and Hungarian GP this year! Celebrating 800 Grands Prix 🤩👏We'll be celebrating this momentous occasion at the British and Hungarian GP this year! 🇬🇧🇭🇺#WeAreWilliams https://t.co/7OK2DbLCAh

The former Mercedes member added:

"We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years. Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles to our name, we are the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari."

Though the British outfit has a long way to go, long-time fans can only hope Vowles' approach is the one that will bring back the glory days.

Poll : 0 votes