Jenson Button gives his verdict on the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri incident in Singapore

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button shared his unique perspective about the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri incident at the Singapore GP, claiming that the Aussie driver put his teammate in a compromised position, leading to the collision. The two drivers banged wheels on the very first lap of the race on Sunday.Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided coming to the first sequence of corners at the Singapore GP, leading to some tension within the McLaren camp. Norris tried to overtake his teammate with an aggressive move on Lap 1 and ended up colliding with both Piastri and Max Verstappen's Red Bull.However, the 25-year-old made the move stick and claimed P3. While Piastri was left fuming with Norris' move, most fans and experts felt that the collision was a racing incident.While analyzing the incident on Sky Sports' post-race show on Sunday, former F1 world champion Jenson Button even suggested that Piastri himself played a role in the clash, arguing that his line through Turn 2 left Norris compromised heading into Turn 3, ultimately causing the collision between the two McLarens.&quot;He (Piastri) doesn't do the traditional line through turn 2, does he? Normally, you would be touching the kerb on the right-hand side. He forces Lando to the left. So he's making it a lot more difficult for Lando into turn 2, which he has a right to do,&quot; said Button.But it means that the angle that Lando arrives at turn 3 is a lot tighter, and there you see the understreer he gets from that. So, Oscar has also put Lando in a difficult position through turn 2,&quot; he added.The McLaren team did not intervene and let Lando Norris keep the place, even after multiple complaints from Oscar Piastri. The former finished the race in P3 while the latter had to settle for a P4 in the end.Lando Norris explains his perspective on the collision with Oscar Piastri in SingaporeLando Norris after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: GettyLando Norris shared his perspective on his Lap 1 shenanigans at the Singapore GP, explaining that the damp nature of the track and his collision with Max Verstappen were the two reasons for his crash with teammate Oscar Piastri.Speaking in the post-race press conference on Sunday, Norris shared his views on what transpired in the first three corners of the Singapore GP.&quot;I think it was a good launch as well, so I got across and put myself in a good position to not get checked up out of Turn 1 and into Turn 2. Just had a big up on the inside of Oscar,&quot; said Norris, via Formula1.com.&quot;It was very close, you know, so slippery because it was still damp in places and drying out. I think I just clipped the back of Max’s car, and that just gave me a little correction, but then that was it,&quot; he added.Norris then added that being aggressive at the race start paid off for him, as he made up two places, which he might not have made up otherwise due to how difficult it was to overtake around the Marina Bay circuit.