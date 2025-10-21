Jenson Button's reaction to Danica Patrick's verdict about the Carlos Sainz-Kimi Antonelli incident crash goes viral

Jenson Button's reaction to Danica Patrick's verdict over Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli's crash during the United States GP has gone viral over social media. This is not the first time that the 2009 F1 champion has given an awkward reaction to Patrick's statements during F1 race weekends, as they are often coupled during the North American races for the Sky Sports broadcast.During the United States Grand Prix, a host of crashes took place as both the Sprint race and the Grand Prix saw a myriad of drivers taking each other out. Subsequently, F1 pundits analyze these crashes, and so did the trio of Simon Lazenby, Patrick, and Button.During the post-race show, Lazenby asked his colleagues for their perspective on the crash between Sainz and Antonelli. Patrick then gave her take on the whole ordeal, while the former F1 champion could be seen looking into the camera in a reaction to the former IndyCar and NASCAR racer's comments:&quot;Not the best spot to go, when you make a move in an unusual place, then you get an unusual result. Kind of like the turn one Sprint race, you make an unusual move [you get] an unusual result.&quot;On the other hand, the United States Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen, and he was flanked by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on the podium.Danica Patrick's takeaway from the United States Grand Prix race weekendDanica Patrick at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix race weekend - Source: GettyDanica Patrick has been a part of Sky Sports' broadcast squad since 2021. She particularly oversees the North American races, with the United States GP being the first race for which she did an F1 commentary gig.Moreover, she has seen Max Verstappen take the race victory in Texas on four of the five occasions. One such occasion was the 2025 race, where the Dutchman dominated the race weekend after claiming both the pole positions, a sprint race win, and the Grand Prix victory on Sunday.This helped him reduce his championship deficit to 40 points in the drivers' standings to Oscar Piastri. So, with the drivers' championship plot lifeing up, she captioned her post on Instagram:&quot;Well well well….. the plot thickens in @f1 as the season winds down! Who will it be…. Max, Lando, or Oscar? Go! 🏎️🏁&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Piastri retaining a 40-point cushion heading into the final five race weekends, Verstappen has to make an about eight-point dent per race weekend in the Aussie's championship lead to move past the McLaren driver in the standings.On the other hand, Danica Patrick will be present at two more race weekends this year. She is slated to grace the paddock with her presence at the Mexican and the Las Vegas GP, before F1 heads to the Middle East to conclude the 2025 season.