Jeremy Clarkson shares intriguing take about the uneventful F1 Japanese GP

British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson hilariously compared the uneventful Japanese GP to cricket after the lack of track action at the Suzuka International Circuit. The iconic F1 track is one of the best on the calendar for qualifying due to its flowy and high-speed nature that could yield unexpected results with the driver making the difference over one lap as was the case with Max Verstappen's pole lap on Saturday.

However, due to the high-speed nature of the track combined with the new smoother tarmac, it provided for static racing on Sunday with only position change in the entire Top 10 from qualifying.

The only other factor, tire degradation and strategy, was also taken away due to colder temperatures and low degradation making the teams pit in a similar window and retain their positions.

On his official social media platform, X, the former Top Gear co-host compared the Japanese GP to "watching cricket", in particular five-day Test Cricket, owing to the slow nature of the sport, saying:

"That F1 race this morning gave me an idea of what it might be like to watch cricket."

Clarkson's observations were supported by many drivers, including Charles Leclerc, who also found the Japanese GP boring in the car and told F1.com:

“It was a very boring race for me! The McLarens were too fast in front and I was trying to manage the gap with George behind – he was a little bit faster at the end, I was a little bit faster in the middle part of the race. But that’s the absolute best we could do."

Lando Norris too had similar thoughts as he failed to challenge Max Verstappen for the victory despite having a faster car.

Oscar Piastri emphasizes the importance of qualifying at the Japanese GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that qualifying plays an important role at the Japanese GP but it was exaggerated due to lower tire degradation this weekend.

In his post-race press conference, the Aussie driver, who celebrated his 24th birthday on race day, reflected:

"I think it's always been important. I think in a race like we had today where there's very little deg, it's a pretty easy one-stop, and you're pushing flat out for a lot of it, then yeah, it becomes very difficult to have an advantage with tires. And I think in Suzuka in the past that is how you've generally tried to overtake people. This weekend, that wasn't the case. So I think it depends on the track."

"Bahrain, for example, might not quite be the same. But I mean, qualifying has always been important. It's not rocket science to work out that if you start on pole, it makes your life a lot easier," he added.

After finishing P3 at the Japanese GP, the McLaren driver moved to third in the driver's standings and has a gap of 13 points to his teammate and leader Lando Norris.

