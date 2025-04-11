"Jesus Christ, we had only 3 races": Veteran refutes suggestions that Lewis Hamilton is regretting his Ferrari move

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner addressed Lewis Hamilton's situation at Ferrari and snubbed the idea that the seven-time world champion was regretting his move to the Prancing Horse this season. In a recent interview with The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner stated that Hamilton only raced thrice at Ferrari, and it was too early to jump to a conclusion.
Hamilton moved to Ferrari at the end of last season and joined Charles Leclerc on a multi-million dollar, multi-year deal. His move to the Prancing Horse shook up the entire fraternity as the most successful F1 driver signed up to race for the most successful F1 team.
The British driver parted ways with Mercedes after 12 long years, during which he won six of his seven F1 titles and claimed 84 race wins. However, his move to Ferrari hasn't been successful yet, as the Briton suffered set-up issues with his car and was subjected to miscalculated strategies.
As Hamilton faced an underwhelming start to the 2025 season with his new team, his switch came under scrutiny by fans and experts. Addressing the same, here's what Steiner said:
"Jesus Christ, I mean we had only three races. Yeah, he won one race, he won a Sprint race, you know so, wait a moment."
Following this, he touched upon how Mercedes are currently at a better place than Ferrari:
"To be honest I think Mercedes has got a better car than Ferrari at the moment. I don't think they need a better strategy because Ferrari messes their strategy up, so they've got an advantage, without doing anything you know."
Notably, Ferrari did not extend Carlos Sainz's contract to accommodate Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. Sainz moved to Williams as a result, and Mercedes brought in rookie Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement.
How were Lewis Hamilton's first three races with Ferrari?
Lewis Hamilton started the 2025 season with Ferrari with pomp and show, but it ended up rather disappointing for him. In Australia, he qualified in P8, but after a miscalculated strategy by the team, he was down in P10 in the race.
In China, Hamilton secured the pole for the Sprint and then went on to win the Sprint race. However, he could not finish the race weekend on a high. Despite finishing the race within points, Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese GP race, along with Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.
The reason? Hamilton's SF-25 had more than the permitted plank wear, whereas Leclerc and Gasly's cars were underweight. In Japan, the British driver qualified in P8, only to finish the race in P7. After three races and a sprint, Lewis Hamilton has 15 points to his name and is placed at P8 in the Drivers' Championship.