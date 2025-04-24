Johnny Herbert blasts Max Verstappen after the driver's actions at F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Former F1 driver and pundit Johnny Herbert mentioned that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's refusal to celebrate during the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was "disrespectful" and "unprofessional." The Dutch driver was denied another race win in the 2025 season thanks to his in-race five-second penalty for his exploits on the opening lap.

The four-time F1 world champion had gone off the track and maintained his lead against McLaren driver Oscar Piastri despite being wheel-to-wheel on the apex of Turn 1. He had to cut the chicane and refused to give back the position to the Aussie driver, leading to a five-second penalty.

The penalty caused Max Verstappen to lose the lead during the pit stops and eventually finish P2 just 2.8 seconds behind Oscar Piastri. The 27-year-old was distant on the podium and did not spray the champagne and celebrate with his fellow podium sitters.

As per The Independent, Johnny Herbert did not agree with Max Verstappen's action and said:

"I saw Max Verstappen drink the champagne on the podium and didn't really celebrate [with] Oscar or Charles – it comes across as unprofessional and disrespectful, from a four-time world champion. You have to be gracious in defeat sometimes. I don't know how people will argue that it was an unfair penalty."

Verstappen currently sits P3 in the driver's standings, two points behind Norris and 12 points behind Piastri, and could have finished ahead of the British driver if he had not received the penalty.

Former FIA steward gives his take on Max Verstappen's penalty

F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, who had previously worked as an FIA steward until last year, believed that the race stewards were in the right to give Red Bull driver Max Verstappen a "definite penalty" in Jeddah for the Turn 1 scuffle with Oscar Piastri.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 60-year-old reflected on the decision and said:

"It was a definite penalty, because when you go into any corner, especially a tight one like that, you've got to be on the apex near the curb. The apex of the turn was not where Verstappen was, who was two metres out.

"Horner then came up with the picture of evidence to show who was in front in turn one, which was a load of baloney, but to me, it was passing the buck to the FIA and the stewards. It's wrong, it shouldn't be like that. Red Bull had a chance to give the place back but they chose not to.”

Despite the penalty, Verstappen remains the only driver apart from the McLaren drivers to win a main race in the 2025 season after five races.

