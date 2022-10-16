"Join Mercedes, Red Bull, or Ferrari"- Fans react to Lando Norris' comments of not expecting wins with McLaren until 2025 F1 season

Lando Norris recently commented on McLaren's performance and its future plans. Speaking to Motorsportweek, the young Briton said the team realistically would not win a race until at least 2024. He said:

"Until then, it's a patience game, which is not the nicest thing because I do get frustrated, like this year we're not as competitive as what we want."

Fans reacted to his statements on Twitter, urging Lando Norris to leave McLaren and join a better team like Red Bull, Mercedes, or Ferrari. Some of the best tweets were:

"Join Mercedes, Red Bull, or Ferrari. All have at least 1 fantastic driver so he must show iron mentality and supurb driving styles to dethrone one of their drivers. But i think Lando is up to take up the fight."

Juul117 쥴 원 원 세븐 @Juul117

All have at least 1 fantastic driver so he must show iron mentality and supurb driving styles to dethrone one of their drivers.

"Join Mercedes, Red Bull, or Ferrari. All have at least 1 fantastic driver so he must show iron mentality and supurb driving styles to dethrone one of their drivers. But i think Lando is up to take up the fight."

"I reckon he might leave McLaren at end of 2024 depends on whether the car can challenge for wins"

"I reckon he might leave McLaren at end of 2024 depends on whether the car can challenge for wins"

"British nick heidfeld"

"Did anyone expect Mclaren to fight for wins next year ?"

"Did anyone expect Mclaren to fight for wins next year ?"

"You'll leave for Mercedes way before 2025."

"Are we ready to talk about how overhyped he is?"

"Are we ready to talk about how overhyped he is?"

"Don't know why he signed for McLaren for so long. I feel like he would be the prime candidate for the Mercedes team when Lewis retires in a few seasons."

"Don't know why he signed for McLaren for so long. I feel like he would be the prime candidate for the Mercedes team when Lewis retires in a few seasons."

"Genuinely baffled he agreed to stay at McLaren until 2026"

"Genuinely baffled he agreed to stay at McLaren until 2026"

"If he was good enough he’d of won a race by now. If McLaren was fair, they’d drop him and keep the better driver with a race win in the same machinery"

"If he was good enough he'd of won a race by now. If McLaren was fair, they'd drop him and keep the better driver with a race win in the same machinery"

"Still don't understand why these young drivers sign such long contracts."

"Still don't understand why these young drivers sign such long contracts."

Lando Norris said the disappointing results this year were frustrating

Lando Norris, speaking in the same interview, expressed sadness with the below par results this year. McLaren are currently fifth in the constructors championship, thirteen points behind Alpine. Norris said:

"Until then it’s a patience game, which is not the nicest thing because I do get frustrated, like this year we’re not as competitive as what we want to be. So is the whole team, like James [Key] and everyone understands we should have taken a step forward this year and if anything we are a little bit back from where we were."

The team had a disappointing finish last weekend in Suzuka. The team only managed to score a single point, courtesy of a 10th place finish. Lando Norris has consistently been performing in the slow car while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo has failed to score much this year. Ricciardo was announced to leave the team next year, with Oscar Piastri replacing the eight-time Grand Prix winner.

