Jonathan Wheatley not looking at his former Red Bull boss Christian Horner for inspiration while leading Audi's F1 journey

Sauber's new team principal, Jonathan Wheatley, doesn't want to followi Red Bull boss Christian Horner's footsteps ahead of his Audi journey. Wheatley instead wants to create his own identity as he embarks on a new journey.

Wheatley called it quits on his 20-year-long career with Red Bull last year as a new promotion opened up at Sauber. He joined them as team principal and will continue leading the team after the much-awaited Audi takeover in 2026.

Jonathan Wheatley is not an unfamiliar name in motorsports. He has 34 years of experience, including being sporting director at Red Bull until 2024. At Milton Keynes, he worked closely with team principal Christian Horner and other senior technical partners.

However, amid his promotion as team principal at Sauber, Wheatley plans to make his own identity. He wants to lead Sauber and Audi on his own terms and not follow Horner's philosophy. Talking to the Formula 1 website, Jonathan said:

"I've learned from everyone I've worked with in this business over the last 34 years. I wouldn't focus on one individual, because there's a learning curve in this job every day. I have to be open to learning, to listening, to seeing people react."

He added:

"I want to be my own team leader. I want to lead the team, together with Mattia, in my own way. I've always been pretty confident in my own thoughts and opinions. I have a plan for how we can begin this journey of transformation and continue this momentum."

Apart from Wheatley, former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is also overseeing Audi's F1 project as chief operating officer.

Audi will make its debut in 2026, when new engine regulations will come into effect. Interestingly, the German company will manufacture their own power units for the impending season.

Red Bull boss in favour of retaining 2026 engine regulations

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

F1's much-awaited 2026 engine regulations overhaul was reportedly under jeopardy as stakeholders allegedly discussed the return of V10 engines. According to rumours, F1 proposed to scrap the upcoming regulation changes and extend the current ones to introduce V10 after 2028.

It was also said that Red Bull reportedly backed the V10 engine return, thus pushing for a delay in the 2026 regulations enforcement. However, team principal Christian Horner has denied those speculations. Talking to RacingNews365, he said:

“I think all teams are all in at the moment for 2026, so we'd have to understand what it was all about. We have a power unit business now; we’re running engines on dynos. There's been some speculation that we're pushing for a delay. That’s absolutely not the case. We’re geared up and ready for 2026. That’s our plan.”

Red Bull terminated their deal with Honda to manufacture their homegrown engines in partnership with Ford, beginning in 2026. Hence, with tons of investment already made in setting up the manufacturing unit, Horner insists that the 2026 regulations be retained.

