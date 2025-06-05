Jonathan Wheatley shows off Sauber's brilliant pitstop times in Spain as his former team Red Bull languishes at the bottom

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley flaunted his team's pitstop accuracy during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. The Hinwil-based outfit won the award for fastest pitstop in Barcelona with -2.13 seconds, while his former team, Red Bull, dropped last with -2.31 seconds.

Wheatley, after 18 years of service as sporting director, left Red Bull in 2024 to join Sauber as team principal this year. He will also carry forward his role in 2026, when Audi will take over the operations with the onset of new technical regulations.

Meanwhile, under Wheatley's leadership, Sauber has performed relatively better compared to 2024. After nine races, the team ranks P8 in the constructors' championship with 16 points, above Aston Martin (P9) and Alpine (P10).

During the recently concluded Spanish Grand Prix, Sauber had another good weekend as Nico Hulkenberg finished P5 after overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the final few laps.

Not only that, they won the award for fastest pitstop at -2.13 seconds. Team principal Jonathan Wheatley shared the images of the pit stop summary on his Instagram handle and lauded his team's outstanding performance.

"Outstanding team performance yesterday; looking forward to using this momentum to drive us ever forward!" Wheatley said on Instagram.

On the other hand, his former team, Red Bull, dropped to last with the slowest pitstop at -2.31 seconds. The Bulls had a disappointing race. Max Verstappen, who positioned himself in the top five, committed a costly mistake by crashing into George Russell on lap 64. That led to a 10-second time penalty, which dropped him from P5 to P10.

Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, crossed the checkered flag at P13, resulting in zero points, and Red Bull went home with just a single point in Barcelona.

Jonathan Wheatley impressed with Nico Hulkenberg's overtake against Lewis Hamilton

Nico Hulkenberg and Jonathan Wheatley at the Spanish GP [Image Source: Getty]

Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg left a strong impact in Barcelona last week as he overtook seven-time world champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton to finish P5 at the Spanish GP.

Sauber's team principal, Jonathan Wheatley, was highly impressed and didn't expect to beat Ferrari in Barcelona. He also appreciated Hulkenberg and lauded his racing craft. Taking to the GP Blog, Wheatley said:

"Nico proved to the class that he is as well... he's not a driver that lacks confidence, and he's not a driver that lacks experience. But even this will be a real boost for him. We overtook two Ferraris today, both drivers. Yeah, it was. I mean, honestly, it was a bit of a pinch-yourself moment because that was again on pace."

Hulkenberg previously had a strong finish in Australia this year, where he crossed the checkered flag at P7, again beating Hamilton, who dropped to P10. With 16 points in nine races, Nico is placed P10 in the title race.

