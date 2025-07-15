"Jos isn't shocking anyone with his actions": Fans react to reports of Max Verstappen's father having a role in Christian Horner's sacking at Red Bull

F1 insider Erik van Haren has claimed that Max Verstappen's camp's influence in getting Christian Horner fired from Red Bull can "neither be underestimated nor overestimated". F1 fans have reacted to this online, with many of them expressing a lack of shock at the claim.

The Dutch reporter further wrote that Jos was not particularly fond of the now former Red Bull boss Horner. He also made mention of Verstappen Sr.'s open criticism of the Briton after his inappropriate conduct scandal was unearthed early last year.

But the journalist explained that Jos Verstappen's actual influence in Christian Horner sacking cannot be understated or overstated.

"It is common knowledge that [Max's] father Jos Verstappen was a great critic of Horner and warned early last year that Red Bull would fall apart if the team boss remained," wrote van Haren via De Telegraaf.

"However, his influence [in Horner's firing] can neither be underestimated nor overestimated," he added.

Fans on X reacted to this news, with several interpreting van Haren's words to mean that Verstappen definitely had an influence in the decision.

"This shouldn't surprise anyone who has paid attention to F1 or RBR the last couple years. Love him, hate him or indifferent Jos isn't shocking anyone with his actions. Par for the course," wrote one fan.

"So in other words, he did influence the decision," said another user.

"so he played a big part but not too big a part. 10% contribution & not a measly 1% like we'd all assume," said another fan.

Here are some additional reactions:

"The sad part is he was right. The team is in shambles," claimed one fan.

"He’s the very reason this team is falling apart," said another user.

"Welp he was right, the team has fallen apart. Only guna get worse🎈," claimed another fan.

The new team boss, Laurent Mekies, seemingly has an uphill task to convince Max Verstappen to stay. The Dutchman is said to also be in talks with Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff, and could well be on his way to Brackley in 2026.

Max Verstappen's decision on his future expected in the coming weeks - Reports

Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Erik van Haren has once again reiterated that no decision on Max Verstappen's F1 future has yet been made. The four-time world champion is expected to make the decision and subsequently announce it during the upcoming summer break.

For now, the reigning world champion remains focused on the two races before the break, in Belgium and Hungary respectively.

"As previously reported, it will be known in a few weeks where Verstappen will be driving next year. First up are the races in Belgium and Hungary, followed by the summer break," wrote van Haren [via De Telegraaf].

The Dutch journalist also explained that Verstappen has begun having second thoughts about the Red Bull project. He also clarified that Christian Horner's firing has no bearing on the 27-year-old's decision about his future.

