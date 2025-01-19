“Just a few hours to go”: Italian publication teases timeline for big Lewis Hamilton moment

Lewis Hamilton is expected to report to Maranello next week as he gets ready for his Ferrari debut. Ahead of the much-anticipated debut, Sky Sport F1 Italy dropped a hint on the seven-time world champion's possible first day with the Prancing Horse.

Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the most influential and successful F1 drivers with a global fanbase. The seven-time world champion witnessed tremendous fame and glory with Mercedes over the last decade. He won six championships and set an extraordinary dominance on the sport.

However, after 11 years, the British driver decided to leave the Silver Arrows. In a move that shook the F1 community, the 40-year-old confirmed that he will be driving for Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards.

According to rumors, Hamilton is likely to land in Maranello during the upcoming week to mark his much-anticipated debut with the iconic Italian team. To add fuel to the rumors, Sky Sport F1 Italy dropped a teasing hint on social media. The publication posted Lewis' image and captioned it as:

"Just a few hours now... Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut this week," translated from Italian.

As per reports, the seven-time world champion will first head to Ferrari's factory in Maranello and will meet the team before heading to the simulation setup. He is likely to run tests on the 2025 season challenger and provide his valuable feedback. Moreover, Hamilton is likely to head to the Fiorano track on January 22 to drive the team's older model as a part of the TPC test.

This test could be the 40-year-old's unofficial debut with Ferrari. Apart from his duties as a driver, Hamilton is also likely to meet his new team members formally, including engineers and mechanics. Riccardo Adami is reportedly going to be the Brit's race engineer.

Ferrari CEO moved by Lewis Hamilton's LinkedIn post

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, reacted to Lewis Hamilton's LinkedIn post where he expressed his excitement over his impending move on New Year's eve.

"I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on," said Hamilton in his post.

Reacting to this message, Vigna told Corriere della Sera (via PlanetF1):

“There is excitement; there is a great desire to start, to face the tests. Change is always important, and Hamilton has put himself back into the game. I loved reading his post on LinkedIn at the start of the year, a powerful message not to give up hope in all areas."

Lewis Hamilton's union with Ferrari will be watched by millions across the globe. Fans are excited to see him in the red overalls. However, the transition won't be a cakewalk as the 40-year-old approaches a unique phase of his career.

