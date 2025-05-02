Kelly Piquet drops 2-word reaction to Christian Horner's message to Max Verstappen on becoming a father

Max Verstappen welcomed a new member into his family as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet gave birth to their daughter, Lily. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, meanwhile, posted a special video message to congratulate the Dutchman on becoming a father, and Kelly responded to it with a heartwarming comment.

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix saw the absence of Verstappen on media day as he stayed home to witness the birth of his first child. His girlfriend, Kelly, gave birth to their daughter, Lily, and the couple made an official announcement on social media on May 2.

The news of Verstappen becoming a father spread like wildfire as congratulatory messages poured in. Moreover, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recorded a special video message to celebrate the big moment and remind the four-time world champion of his duties as a father.

"Many, many congratulations. This is a special time, and we are all so delighted for you. Welcome to the world, Lily!" Horner said in the caption.

Kelly Piquet, meanwhile, dropped a heartwarming comment to acknowledge Horner's best wishes.

"Thank you 🫶🏻🌸💗," Kelly wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, soon after the birth of his first child, Max Verstappen flew to Miami for the upcoming race weekend. He will reportedly run on a new floor as Red Bull begins testing its upgrades. Moreover, with a sprint race on schedule, the Dutchman has less time for practice.

Verstappen had a subpar start to the 2025 season before sealing triumph in Japan. While he started the Saudi Arabian GP from pole position, a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an unfair advantage forced him to P2, behind race winner Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen shares first words after becoming a father

After landing in Miami on Friday, May 2, Max Verstappen spoke to the media and opened up on the feeling of becoming a father and seeing his newborn child for the first time. The Red Bull driver called the moment special and enjoyable.

Talking to ESPN, he said:

"Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them when she was born. You never really know what to expect, but it's been very enjoyable and for sure very special."

Verstappen received warm greetings from fellow F1 drivers as well on this special occasion.

"Hey, big daddy! Huge congratulations. Wishing you and Kelly all the best and can't wait to see your baby!" Yuki Tsunoda said in a video message.

Meanwhile, the Miami Grand Prix is a crucial race weekend for Red Bull and Max Verstappen. The Milton Keynes-based outfit is slipping away in the constructors' championship and currently stands in third place with 89 points in five races. Verstappen also slipped to third place in the drivers' title race with 87 points, as Lando Norris leads him by two points in second place.

