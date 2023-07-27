Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen celebrate Penelope Kvyat’s birthday with Lando Norris, Nyck de Vries, Daniil Medvedev, and more

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, threw a star-studded celebration for the fourth birthday of Kelly's daughter, Penelope Kvyat. The event, held on July 27th, was a memorable affair with notable faces from the world of motorsports and other sporting affairs coming together.

The delightful festivities took place at an undisclosed location, but the vibrant atmosphere and excitement were captured in a series of pictures that Kelly Piquet posted on her Instagram. The posts quickly garnered attention from fans and motorsport enthusiasts worldwide, who were thrilled to see their favorite personalities enjoying a joyous occasion.

Among the high-profile guests present at the birthday bash was Russian tennis sensation, Daniil Medvedev, who took a break from his intense training schedule to join the celebration. Having won the second most matches this year (46), Medvedev has had a stellar 2023 season so far.

Adding to the glitz of the occasion was McLaren's star racer, Lando Norris. The young British driver has been impressing F1 fans with his exceptional talent and the recent upturn of form that has seen him finish on the podium multiple times in the last few races.

Another familiar face among the guests was Nyck de Vries, now a former F1 and AlphaTauri driver. The youngster has recently been in headlines in the world of F1, but for all the unfortunate reasons which include him losing his F1 seat in his rookie season to Daniel Ricciardo after a mere 10 races into the season. However, it was good to see de Vries enjoying his private life despite recent struggles in his racing career.

Of course, the guest of honor herself, Penelope Kvyat, looked adorable as ever in her birthday attire, surrounded by her mother Kelly and the many well-wishers who attended the celebration. Penelope's father and former F1 and Red Bull driver, Daniil Kvyat, also joined the festivities, marking the occasion with his presence.

Kelly Piquet warns Lando Norris for breaking Max Verstappen’s $44,500 trophy in fun exchange

F1 fans were treated to a thrilling race at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Lando Norris once again secured a podium finish in second place, just behind the dominant Max Verstappen.

While Verstappen extended his race-winning streak to an impressive seven victories, Norris unintentionally made headlines of his own by accidentally breaking Verstappen's coveted Winner's Trophy during the post-race celebrations.

However, the aftermath of this incident took an intriguing turn as Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, issued an intriguing warning to the McLaren driver via Instagram.

As the jubilant drivers celebrated their achievements, Lando Norris decided to mark the moment in his signature style. In an unfortunate twist of events, he raised his champagne bottle in celebration, only to accidentally collide with Verstappen's porcelain Winner's Trophy, causing it to shatter into pieces.

The incident left Norris red-faced, but both he and Verstappen took the mishap in good spirits, recognizing that it was an unintentional and light-hearted moment.

Despite the good-natured response from Verstappen, Norris couldn't help but feel embarrassed by the trophy-breaking incident. In an attempt to make amends and extend his apologies, the British driver took to social media, commenting on various posts related to the race that were shared by Red Bull Racing and Formula 1 on Instagram. Norris expressed his remorse with a touch of humor, adding laughing emojis to his comments.

However, it was Norris' comment on Verstappen's own post that caught the attention of Kelly Piquet. Verstappen had shared a picture of himself holding the broken Winner's Trophy, playfully thanking Lando Norris. Norris replied, "I'm so sorry," accompanied by more laughter emojis, but was met with Kelly Piquet's playful response. She wrote:

"Hope you have better form tomorrow."