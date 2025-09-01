KFC trolls Ferrari and Charles Leclerc as the driver's picture sitting dejected on the grass goes viral

Fast food chain KFC has trolled Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on X after the driver's disastrous outing at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. The company's Spanish account has shared an edited image depicting Leclerc ordering food from KFC as he sat down on a mound using his phone after he crashed out of the race.Charles Leclerc was on for a solid result at the Dutch GP on Sunday after having initially started the race in P6. He had overtaken George Russell twice, once on the first lap, and then again shortly after the safety car had helped the Briton overcut him.The Monegasque was looking to take the attack to Isack Hadjar in P4 before the Ferrari team asked him to box for fresh rubber. When he came out, he was met by Kimi Antonelli, who ended up crashing into him on Turn 3 while attempting an over-ambitious overtake.This put Leclerc out of the race, and the driver went off the track and sat on top of the mound right next to the turn where he crashed. He was shown sitting there multiple times on the broadcast, and somehow also managed to get his phone sent to him.KFC's official Spanish X account made a hilarious joke using an image of Leclerc on his phone, as they depicted the 27-year-old using the phone to order food from their company.&quot;is this real??? @Charles_Leclerc&quot;This was Leclerc's first DNF in the 2025 season, although he was disqualified from the Chinese GP after the race. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, also crashed at the same corner earlier in the race. The 7x world champion only had himself to blame, as he went wide into the banked corner and collided with the barriers all by himself.&quot;Mistakes happen&quot;: Charles Leclerc reflects on Dutch GP incident with Kimi AntonelliCharles Leclerc after his race ended - Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc claimed that Kimi Antonelli's &quot;overly optimistic&quot; move was the reason behind the pair's crash at the Dutch GP. However, the Ferrari driver gave the benefit of the doubt to the rookie, claiming that mistakes can happen in F1.Leclerc had initially reacted by questioning Ferrari's choice to ask him to pit yet again after the incident on the team radio. The driver explained that it was not why the incident occurred while speaking to the media after the race.&quot;What created the incident is Kimi being overly optimistic on the inside of Turn 3, which is fine, you’ve got to be aggressive and mistakes happen. But it hurts, because it cost a lot to the team after what was a good race,&quot; said Leclerc, via Formula1's official website.Antonelli made a trip to the Ferrari motorhome to apologize to Leclerc for his mistake after the race. The Italian team's boss, Fred Vasseur, revealed that Antonelli came up to him as well, as Leclerc was not present in the vicinity at that moment. Vasseur added that he appreciated the teenager's gesture.