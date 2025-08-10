Kimi Antonelli and girlfriend Eli Babickova make a fashion statement in light blue color-coordinated outfits

With the Hungarian Grand Prix now wrapped up, Formula 1 has shifted into its annual summer break, and Kimi Antonelli is making full use of it. For many drivers, it’s a time to switch off and spend days with family or travel, and for the Mercedes rookie, it's a mix of both.

The 18-year-old is taking a well-earned pause after the first half of his debut F1 season while also celebrating a personal milestone - he's finally finished school. Antonelli has been balancing his first year in F1 with completing his secondary education, which meant juggling races, travel, and study sessions. Now, with his final exams behind him, he’s able to enjoy the break without textbooks in tow.

Antonelli was spotted at Phi Beach, an exclusive club in northern Sardinia, with his girlfriend, Czech karting driver Eli Babickova. She shared an Instagram Story in a strapless light blue dress, while Antonelli matched the theme in a light blue, long-sleeve shirt paired with white pants.

Kimi Antonelli and Eli Babickova. Source: @babickovaeli (via Instagram)

Kimi Antonelli reposted the story to his account. The break comes after Antonelli earned his first points in four races with a P10 finish in Hungary. Given the grind of his rookie campaign and the demands of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, the pause couldn't have come at a better time.

Kimi Antonelli's rookie F1 season so far

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team after the F1 Grand Prix of Canada. Source: Getty

Kimi Antonelli's rookie year began with the kind of momentum that made Mercedes and their fans optimistic. A P4 finish on debut in Australia, followed by 48 points from the first six races, set the tone. There was also a standout Miami Sprint pole - an early sign of the raw speed that had team bosses and former champions calling him a 'generational' talent.

But the European leg told a different story. Struggles began at Imola, continued in Monaco, and extended into Spain, where Mercedes' package faltered in hot conditions and high-drag setups. The W16's inefficiency in those races left Antonelli fighting a car that didn't suit his style.

The cooler Canadian GP brought relief. Mercedes clinched a 1-3 finish with Antonelli on his first podium. But that spark didn't carry over. The next run in Austria, Silverstone, and Belgium yielded no points and included two DNFs, showing the learning curve that comes with any rookie season.

Hungary finally brought a small turnaround. Starting out of position after a Q2 exit, Antonelli kept a calm head in the race. On ageing hard tires for 48 laps, he held off late charges from Isack Hadjar's Racing Bull and Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari to secure the final point in P10.

If the first half of his rookie campaign was about adapting, the second will be about proving he belongs.

