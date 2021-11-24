Kimi Raikkonen has outscored McLaren over the last 3 races of the F1 2021 season

2007 World champion Kimi Raikkonen has outscored the entire McLaren team in the last three races of the ongoing 2021 F1 season. The Finnish driver nicknamed 'The Iceman' is one of two F1 drivers who are above the age of 40 on the current grid.

The Iceman has single-handedly outscored the entire McLaren team, which includes Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, in a car that is dramatically slower in all aspects.

Lando Norris finished P10 at the Mexican Grand Prix and the Brazil Grand Prix, followed by a P9 finish in Qatar. Meanwhile, former Red Bull favorite Daniel Ricciardo suffered a DNF in Mexico and Brazil, and finished only P12 in Qatar last Sunday. The Australian didn't contribute a single point to his team over the final triple-header of the season.

Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen finished P8 in Mexico, right behind former teammate Sebastian Vettel. The 42-year old finished P12 in Brazil and P14 in Qatar, bringing his points tally over the three races to four points.

For comparison, both drivers over at McLaren have scored a total of 3-points collectively, despite being behind the wheel of a considerably faster car.

Kimi Raikkonen is set to retire at the end of the season, after a stint that has lasted 20 years and won him a world championship. While his current form may not be as formidable as he'd like, newer fans will be shocked to learn that the current McLaren driver Lando Norris was just a toddler when Kimi debuted in F1 in 2001.

The driver has appeared in 348 Grand Prix's, has 21 wins and has a total tally of 103 podiums in the sport.

James Allen @Jamesallenonf1 Astonishing how long #Kimi Raikkonen has lasted in #F1 . He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but he was always fair with me and had plenty to say if you asked him a decent question. His retirement leaves an intriguing opening for 2022 seat Astonishing how long #Kimi Raikkonen has lasted in #F1. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but he was always fair with me and had plenty to say if you asked him a decent question. His retirement leaves an intriguing opening for 2022 seat https://t.co/fssHBJzE7Q

McLaren slowly losing P3 fight to Ferrari

McLaren and Ferrari have been jousting it out for third place in the constructors' championship, however, the Italian team currently hold a 40-point lead going into the last two races of the season.

Many believe McLaren are out of contention and the team truly need a miracle to help them secure the highly coveted third place at the end of the year.

McLaren seemingly found good form at Monza, with Daniel Ricciardo taking the top-step of the podium and Lando Norris taking second place. However, a series of DNFs for the Australian and lackluster performances by the Briton led Ferrari to build a 40-points lead over the team from Woking.

All is not lost, however, as we go into the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix early next month. With totally unknown track conditions and strategies, only time will tell if Ferrari can keep up the recent form they are showing. Catch the action as the 2021 F1 season comes to a nail-biting finish.

