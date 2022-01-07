Kimi Raikkonen reveals why he tries to be careful in Switzerland

2007 F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen has officially completed his time in F1. He retired after the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi before heading into a "real vacation" with his wife Minttu Raikkonen and their two children.

The "Iceman," as he's commonly known, may have been one of the fastest on track in his time. He, however, makes sure to respect road limits on the rare occasions he chooses to drive on the streets of Switzerland.

As reported by Formula Passion, Kimi Raikkonen shared why he tries to be careful while driving in Switzerland:

“I always respect the limits, also because in Switzerland the tolerance is only six km per hour. So, I try to be very careful. In any case, I rarely drive and only when strictly necessary.”

The former F1 champion had even been fined in his hometown in 2018 for colliding with a parked car. It is safe to say that, just like Kimi Raikkonen, F1 drivers adopt a very different driving style off-track and the two can simply not be compared.

"It was like betting in a casino" - Kimi Raikkonen on the dangers of racing in F1

F1 has undoubtedly evolved immensely with each passing year in terms of new regulations, circuits, cars, and essentially everything that makes up the core of the sport. Kimi Raikkonen has been part of the sport for nearly two decades and believes that a lot has changed over the years.

Comparing the level of risk associated with driving in F1 today to that of when he first began, the Finn added:

“Now the cars are much more reliable, than yes, when I started it was like betting in a casino. You never knew what might happen on Sunday, or what condition you would find yourself driving in. In the final phase of my career, a few races have been added in new countries, but in the end, the focus of the category remains the same, which is to drive in circles as fast as possible.”

Safety has always been a major concern in F1 and constant innovation and research is undertaken to protect drivers from fatal injuries and accidents.

Edited by Anurag C