Kimi Raikkonen’s favorite Ferrari is reportedly up for sale

Former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen is reportedly selling his Ferrari F12 TDF for nearly €2.4 million. The special car was created specifically for the 2007 world champion.

Having clocked just 1200 miles, the Ferrari F12 TDF is almost brand new. The car was specially commissioned for Raikkonen as part of his relationship with Ferrari in 2016. The car has the Finnish driver's race number '7' on its roof, along with special embroidery on the seat headrests.

Although Raikkonen's F1 cars are considerably faster by every metric, the special Ferrari features a 6.2-liter V12 engine which produces almost 800 horsepower and can do 0-200 kph in 7.9 seconds. 799 units of the F12 TDF have been made, but this specific car is a one-off to honor the Iceman's contribution to the sport and the brand.

Luxury dealer Carstar AG is selling the Finn’s car, with potential buyers having to dig deep within their pockets to pay the exorbitant price.

Kimi Raikkonen retired from the sport after a career that lasted 20 years. In this time, the driver built a strong relationship with Ferrari, winning the 2007 world championship with the Prancing Horse. By the time he departed from the Maranello-based outfit, he had competed in 151 Grand Prix events for the team.

Kimi Raikkonen glad to leave F1's "fake things" behind at career end

The 2007 world champion retired at the end of 2021 more than 20 years after making his debut. The Finn has amassed a total of 349 Grand Prix starts for teams like Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus, and Alfa Romeo.

The driver is known for his straight-to-the-point replies, refusing to engage in unnecessary babble. Raikkonen was interviewed by Motorsport.com ahead of his final race in Abu Dhabi, where he said:

“There are so many things that are making no sense, at least in my head, what happens here. All kinds of b***s**t that goes around. We know it, but nobody says it. Things that I don’t think that even should be. A lot of things are such fake things in here. It’s good to be out. Mentally, it’s very good to be out of all that b***s**t for a while.”

Raikkonen highlighted the major changes he has witnessed in his 20 years of F1 racing. The Iceman believes money has added a whole bunch of politics to the sport, making teams and drivers "power-hungry". He said:

“Money, for sure, money has changed [things], like any sport. For sure money plays a big part, and power. I guess people want to have power, this and that. I think there would be many in F1 that would do well in actual politics!”

Kimi Raikkonen is one of the most loved drivers in the sport. His no-nonsense attitude has captivated the hearts of fans across several generations of F1 regulations and car changes.

