Sauber open to support Kimi Raikkonen’s return to racing in other categories

Kimi Raikkonen has been told the Sauber group will 'be supportive' in helping him find other projects should he wish to continue racing. The former world champion retired from the sport for the second time in his career at the end of the 2021 season after 58 races with Alfa Romeo.

The veteran Finn's former team principal Frédéric Vasseur spoke about Raikkonen’s future in racing during an interview with gpfans.com. He said:

“I told him that I could help if he wants to do something else, that even the [Sauber] Group would be very happy to be supportive and to find other projects. They are now almost everywhere — Le Mans and in Formula E.”

Vasseur said Raikkonen would prefer a break before taking up a fresh challenge. He went on to add:

“He was clear in his mind by saying, ‘No, I would prefer to close this short-term, and then perhaps in six months, eight months, I would like to do something else.’ I think it’s quite tough when you do so many seasons in a row in F1 to stop and say, ‘Okay, next year I will do WTCC, or I don't know what.’”

The Iceman, as Raikkonen is fondly known, has left F1 before as well in 2009. He left Ferrari after that year's season to try his hand at the World Rally Championship (WRC) along with a brief NASCAR stint.

Raikkonen is still the last Finnish driver to win a world title. He was also the last Ferrari driver to become an F1 world champion, winning it in his maiden season with the Scuderia in 2007.

Kimi Raikkonen wants to do something that 'makes sense' after F1 retirement

While Sauber remains supportive of him, Kimi Raikkonen has revealed that he is 'open' to listening to offers, provided they 'make sense.'

The 42-year-old made these comments during a post-season interview with gpfans.com at the end of the 2021 campaign. He said:

“I’m always open to listen if it’s something that makes sense, but I don’t know, as simple as that, and time will tell. I’ll do normal things and see what comes up. If it’s something interesting, then maybe I’ll do something. Time will tell. So far, I have zero plans and I don’t want to make plans because right now I have the freedom to do things with the family, so we’ll see.”

Kimi Raikkonen had also mentioned he was looking forward to not traveling as much and staying home doing nothing now that his F1 career is over.

Alfa Romeo has replaced him with another Finnish driver, Valtteri Bottas, who arrived after a five-year spell with front-runners Mercedes.

