Kimi Raikkonen was disappointed with Alfa Romeo switching focus away from 2021 season early in the year

Kimi Raikkonen was far from happy with Alfa Romeo's plans to stop developing their 2021 car early on in the season. Team principal Frédéric Vasseur confirmed the Finn was disappointed with the team's choices but remained professional regardless.

Vasseur spoke about the 42-year-old who ultimately walked away from F1 for the second time in his career during an interview with GPFans. He said:

“For sure, for Kimi, when he was at that stage of his career, perhaps it was not the choice that he was expecting. I can perfectly understand that when we have to take this decision it is from a company perspective or team perspective.”

Operating within the sport's cost cap has been a challenge for many teams, especially when in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic that postponed F1's new era by a year.

It's no secret that Alfa Romeo's 2020 car was far from competitive in the mid-pack scrambles. When F1 confirmed that the new regulatory changes would be implemented in 2022, teams used their existing cars for 2021.

With the team choosing to focus their time, energy, and resources towards the upcoming 2022 car, Kimi Raikkonen was left in a struggling Alfa Romeo C41. He still managed two P8 finishes with the car, despite its obvious shortcomings.

Vasseur, however, did acknowledge that the Finn did not voice his frustrations. He went on to add:

“No, because I think he’s professional enough to avoid doing something like this. My job is to put myself in their shoes and I can perfectly understand that the guys, they are… it’s difficult for us on the pit wall or in the garage when you know that you won’t bring updates during the next 20 races. I can perfectly understand that from their side when they are in the car and they know we won’t bring updates.”

The Iceman, as Raikkonen is known, is currently enjoying retirement. Meanwhile, Sauber has pledged to support him should he wish to return to racing in other categories.

