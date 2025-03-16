Lando Norris' 3-word post on IG after winning the F1 Australian GP goes viral

McLaren driver Lando Norris posted a picture with the trophy on Instagram after winning the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. He mentioned the stunning start to the new season, and his post instantly went viral.

The 2025 F1 season began with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, and McLaren solely dominated the weekend. From delivering quick lap times in practice to getting a front row start in the qualifying session, the Papaya team flaunted their pace at Albert Park.

But on Sunday, racing conditions deteriorated due to heavy rain. Still Norris, the pole sitter, maintained his position. Despite a couple of mistakes on the slippery track, the Brit fought against four-time world champion Max Verstappen until the last lap to secure his first victory of the season.

Meanwhile, after the race, Norris posted a picture with the trophy on Instagram. The post went viral, with over 600,000 likes.

"Some start ay," Norris wrote in the caption.

The 2025 season has begun on a strong note for Lando Norris after he missed out on his maiden title by 63 points last season. Max Verstappen pipped him in the championship standings to clinch his fourth title in a row.

Nevertheless, this year, McLaren appears to steer clear of Red Bull in terms of pace. While the season has just begun, the Papaya team's strong performance in Australia cannot be underestimated.

Even though Norris had an outstanding day in Melbourne, his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, was left heartbroken. He had the P2 position under control in the first half of the race. But, in the second half, he slipped off the track and got stuck in the grass.

While he was able to move his car out and continue the race, time had run out for him to recover. He eventually settled for P9, costing his team valuable points.

Lando Norris reflects on Australian GP victory: 'Not easy'

Lando Norris at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren registered their first victory of the 2025 F1 season as Lando Norris crossed the checkered flag at the Australian Grand Prix. His race wasn't easy as the Brit had Max Verstappen chasing him right until the last lap.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the dramatic race, Norris said (via F1's official website):

“My weekend has been amazing from the get-go. It's not easy to put a weekend together like this, especially when I've got a lot of pressure from Max and from Oscar because they're hungry, they're competitive, and they want it just as badly. Stressful, but I know what I'm capable of, I know what I can do, but it's just round one."

The 2025 season has begun with a lot of entertainment and thrill. McLaren seems to have an upper hand with their quick car. However, as Lando Norris said, the season is long, and the rivals won't back down without a fight.

