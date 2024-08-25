Lando Norris becomes the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to achieve impressive F1 milestone

Lando Norris secured his second Formula 1 win at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, becoming the first McLaren driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2012 to convert pole position into a victory.

The McLaren driver started the race in pole position but lost the lead to Max Verstappen heading into turn 1. Despite this, he maintained a strong pace around the circuit and closed in on the reigning World Champion. Around this time, Verstappen also reported some mechanical issues with his RB20 car.

This allowed Norris to get into the lead of the race. He increased the gap rather easily and won the race with a comfortable 22-second margin over Verstappen. While this was Norris’s first pole-to-win conversion, it marked his second Formula 1 win overall.

More interestingly, this is also the first time since the 2012 Italian GP that a McLaren driver has converted a pole position to victory. The previous feat was achieved by Lewis Hamilton, who was racing in his final season with McLaren at the time.

McLaren looked strong throughout the weekend. After securing pole position, the main challenge ahead of Norris was to manage to keep the lead of the race which was made easier by the track’s difficult overtaking characteristics.

While talking to Giedo van der Garde after his victory, the 24-year-old explained that while he wouldn't call it a "perfect race," he was impressed by the car.

“It feels amazing,” Norris said. “Yeah. Once again, I wouldn’t say a perfect race because of lap 1 again, but, um, afterwards, it was beautiful. You know, the pace was very strong in the car was unbelievable today so I could get comfortable, I could push and I [could] get past Max, which was the main thing, and I just go from there. So, honestly, quite a straightforward race. Still, Still tough, but veery enjoyable.”

McLaren is now chasing Red Bull Racing in the Constructors' Championship. While the team is in a good position to snatch the lead in the standings, Max Verstappen still continues to have a comfortable lead in the Drivers' Championship.

While Norris is currently the closest challenger to Verstappen, he will need to consistently secure multiple victories to maintain a competitive battle for the championship.

